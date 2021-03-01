Juventus to resume their pursuit of PSG midfielder Julian Draxler in the summer- Reports

Juventus will reportedly target the signing of PSG midfielder Julian Draxler in the summer. Draxler's current contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he can begin negotiations with potential suitors.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus tried to sign Draxler in 2015 from Schalke. The German joined Wolfsburg instead, before making the move to PSG in 2017 in a deal worth €42 million.

Draxler has failed to make an impact at PSG during his four years at the club despite showing glimpses of his potential. The German has suffered due to the French club's habit of signing many top level players.

Draxler has made just 104 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1 since joining the club in 2017, and has had to make to with a bit part role at the club in recent years. He is still just 27 years old, and is about to enter the peak years of his career.

Juventus have mastered the art of signing top quality free agents in recent years, and will look to do so once more at the end of the season when Draxler's contract with PSG expires.

The Bianconeri have endured a poor 2020-21 campaign under Andrea Pirlo. Juventus are third in the Serie A table, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan with a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side.

Juventus are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League after losing 2-1 to Porto in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The club have, therefore, started to make plans for the summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Juventus will have to sell players to create room for the potential signing of Draxler

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo currently has a wealth of options at his disposal in midfield. The former Italy midfielder has, however, been underhwelmed by the performances of the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrian Rabiot.

Pirlo could sanction the sale of both midfielders in order to create room in the squad for the signing of Draxler.

Juventus have focused on signing young players with bags of potential in recent transfer windows. The Old Lady could, however, be enticed into a move for the 27-year-old, given that he will be available for free at the end of the season.

Juventus will face heavy competition from Premier League giants Arsenal, who have often been linked with a move for Draxler in recent years.