Juventus interested in move for Barcelona star - Reports

Juventus are reportedly keen to re-sign Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona this summer. The 31-year-old has become an outcast at the Camp Nou and is desperate to leave the club this summer after failing to nail down a place in Ronald Koeman's starting line-up.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus' move for Pjanic has slowed down despite Massimiliano Allegri being eager to bring the midfielder back to Turin. Pjanic is said to be desperate to return to the Italian giants and is willing to take a pay cut to push through a move this summer.

Juventus are reportedly plotting a one or two-year loan move for the Barcelona star. The Spanish giants are, however, desperate to raise funds and are, therefore, eager to sell Pjanic permanently this summer.

Miralem Pjanic is currently part of Barcelona's pre-season squad and could be set to feature in the club's friendlies against Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg. The former AS Roma star is one of a number of Barcelona stars that have been transfer-listed this summer by club president Joan Laporta.

🔄 (PJANIĆ): At the moment Juventus are not negotiating for Miralem Pjanić.



• They are negotiating for Manuel Locatelli and he is the priority.



• Pjanić's future could be decided in August, but it's not only about Juventus.



A lack of creativity and goals from midfield last season was a major source of concern for the Juventus hierarchy. The club have prioritized the signing of a top-quality midfielder this summer.

Juventus are rumored to be close to completing a move for Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli. The box-to-box midfielder was one of the breakout stars of Euro 2020. Massimiliano Allegri will also look to sign a ball-playing midfielder after securing the signature of Locatelli.

The Italian side are believed to be interested in Manchester United star Paul Pogba but could struggle to meet the Red Devils' £50 million valuation of the Frenchman. The Bianconeri could, therefore, prefer a loan move for Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic.

Barcelona could terminate the contract of Juventus target Miralem Pjanic

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic is yet to receive any concrete offers from potential suitors this summer despite attracting interest from Juventus, AS Roma, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Sassuolo CEO Carnevali joking on @SkySport: “Maybe for Juventus it’s easier to sign Miralem Pjanic than Locatelli...”, he said laughing. 🇮🇹 #Juve #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021

Barcelona will need to sell some of their highest earners if they are to register Lionel Messi's new contract in time for the start of next season. The Catalans could therefore terminate Miralem Pjanic's contract if he doesn't secure a move away from the club.

