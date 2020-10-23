Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri join race to sign Kylian Mbappe, Fans might return to stadium for Barcelona vs Juve match and more: 23 October 2020

Juventus have a big game coming up against Barcelona next week and Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of it after testing positive for the coronavirus yet again. There's a lot happening both on the field and off it for the Bianconeri.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 23 October 2020.

Moise Kean's father reveals reason why his son didn't join Juventus

Moise Kean is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain

Moise Kean was one of Juventus' primary targets this summer. However, the move ultimately did not work out and Kean secured a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain from Everton instead.

Now in an interview with calcioinpillole.in, Moise Kean's father opened up on his son's failed return to Turin. He said,

“What I want is for my son to return to play in Italy as soon as possible. Here he grew up, here he became what he is now and it is right for him to return to his country. I still remember when as a child I used to accompany him from Asti to Turin, going back and forth almost every day of the week by train.

This summer when there were rumors of a return to Moise’s Juventus, I was very happy and hoped he would return, but in the end they preferred another player. Even though I know it’s not over here, I am convinced that sooner or later we will see him again in our championship ”.

Regional government says fans could return for Barcelona vs Juventus

Barcelona fans

Juventus are set to take on Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League group stage game next week.

Juventus will be hosting Barcelona next week but Gerard Figeras, the General Director of Sports, has now revealed that discussions have been held regarding some of the fans returning to the stadium amid the Covid-19 pandemic when the teams face each other in the reverse fixture on December 8th at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to Catalan daily Sport, Figueras said,

“The club have spoken to us about gradually brining fans back, and we told them this is something we need to analyse game by game. Initial figures could be 3000 or 5000 people at the Nou Camp, and according to the epidemiological situation, we will decide if we can scale that up,”

“I think that the protocols will be just about ready to allow for a crowd for the game against Juventus on Dec. 8, as long as the epidemiological situation hasn’t got worse.”

Juventus eyeing move for Kylian Mbappe next summer

Kylian Mbappe

Juventus are reportedly one of the sides that will look to make a move for Kylian Mbappe should he choose to not extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe is in the final two years of his contract and several European giants are monitoring his situation.

If the Frenchman does not extend his contract with PSG this season, it is highly likely that he will move and the Ligue 1 champions will also be open to selling him as otherwise, they will run the risk of losing Mbappe on a free. They had signed him for an amount in excess of €150 million.

Juventus have a slight advantage in the race to sign Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo has been the French forward's idol since he was a child and a possible union with Ronaldo might be too exciting to turn down for the youngster.