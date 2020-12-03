Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League last night. Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the side and normalcy has been restored. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 3 December 2020.

Juventus in race with Liverpool to sign Nuno Mendes

Sporting Lisbon's 18-year-old sensation Nuno Mendes has become the subject of interest to a few European giants. He has been doing well and growing into a promising footballer at Sporting Lisbon and now Juventus and Liverpool are in a transfer battle to secure his services, as per Calciomercato.

Nuno Mendes is represented by none other than Jorge Mendes who happens to be the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo as well and is heavily tipped to join one of the European giants at the end of this season.

Juventus have an edge over Liverpool as the Merseysiders won't be able to offer Nuno Mendes a starting berth any time soon. He would find it hard to walk into the Bianconeri first team as well but they will be able to offer him more minutes than the Merseysiders can.

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lewandowski and Messi to Golden Foot Award

According to Football Italia, Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi to win the 18th Golden Foot Award. The Portuguese has carried forward his scintillating form from last season to the new one and has been the Bianconeri's standout performer so far.

Juventus club president Andrea Agnelli was awarded the first edition of the Golden Foot Prestige award. The winner is selected through a public voting system and Ronaldo garnered more votes than Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Giorgio Chiellini, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Aguero, Gerard Pique, Salah and Arturo Vidal.

Juventus plotting double raid on Chelsea

Juventus are planning to make moves for the Chelsea duo of Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri, according to Il Bianco Nero. Juventus have struggled for goals in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrea Pirlo is keen to have an extra option up top that can deliver results.

Palmieri has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea with the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso preferred over him. Palmieri will provide competition to Alex Sandro should Juventus become successful in their pursuit.