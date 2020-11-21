Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo seeking shock return to Real Madrid, Juve handed major boost in pursuit of Sergio Ramos and more: 21 November 2020

Juventus are all set to take on Cagliari tonight and will be looking to walk away with three very important points. There's a lot happening in and around the club and without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 21 November 2020.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo says time for adaptation is over

In 2011, AC Milan let go of Andrea Pirlo because he was "too old"



He joined Juventus for free and at 32, was nominated best player in Italy in his first three seasons with the club. 🇮🇹🔥 pic.twitter.com/pOPgeUXlyj — Purely Football (@PurelyFootball) November 21, 2020

Juventus have got off to a rocky start to the season under new manager Andrea Pirlo. Pirlo took over at the helm after Maurizio Sarri was sacked despite winning the Serie A title in his first season in charge.

Pirlo has now urged his players to show some 'fighting spirit' in the period between now and Christmas and has said that the adaptation period is now over.

“This is a fundamental game for us, because we are coming from the international break and we need it for our growth. Our season must begin now, the adaptation period is over. From now until Christmas we have ten games that I hope we play like they were finals.”

”Starting tomorrow, I want to see a new spirit, fighting spirit and we need to play with great strength to get a result. They are an excellent team managed by an excellent coach, Di Francesco has brought great enthusiasm both in midfield and attack, I want to see the hunger to win every game without ignoring any detail. This is what Juve has been like in recent years.”

Contract renewal talks between Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos cancelled

Sergio Ramos

Advertisement

According to reports, the contract renewal talks between Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid which was scheduled to happen this week was cancelled. This comes as a major boost to the Bianconeri who are very keen on signing Ramos as a free agent.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has now entered the final months of his contract and will be available for a free next summer. Juventus have a reputation for grabbing the best free agent deals and if things don't take a drastic turn, this could very well work out in their favour.

Real Madrid are on the look out for a Sergio Ramos replacement in case he fails to agree a new contract, according to Sport.



Who should they sign? ✍️ pic.twitter.com/qayazIhNeW — Goal (@goal) November 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Marca (via SportsMole), Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been in contact with his former club Real Madrid over a possible return at the end of this season. Ronaldo is currently tied to Juventus till 2022 but it is being suggested that he could leave at the end of this season.

Advertisement

Juventus are not in a great place financially owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-earner at the club and this summer provides the Old Lady their last chance to cash in on the Portuguese.

Ronaldo enjoyed a successful spell at Real Madrid before joining Juventus, scoring 450 goals from 438 games and winning two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles.