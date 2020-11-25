Juventus just about managed to clinch three very important points against Ferencvaros last night thanks to an Alvaro Morata winner in the dying embers of the game. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 25 November 2020 as the club prepares for a packed schedule.

Andrea Pirlo urges Dybala and Arthur to improve their fitness

Paulo Dybala in action against Ferencvaros

Following their 2-1 win over Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has identified Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo as two players who need to improve their fitness.

Pirlo said that though Arthur's fitness is improving, he did not produce the performance that was expected of him last night and added that Dybala needs some time to get back to his best after being absent for a while.

Pirlo said,

“Arthur tried to carry the ball forward too much today when we should have been trying to use the flanks more but he’s improving, from a fitness perspective too. [Paulo] Dybala is another player who’s improving. He’s coming off a spell when he wasn’t playing and it takes a while to get back into your stride.”

Andrea Pirlo hits out at Arthur and Paulo Dybala as Juventus struggle https://t.co/gkqpdbSCK5 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 25, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo nominated for FIFA Player of the Year award

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the 11 players who have been nominated for the prestigious FIFA Player of the Year award. Ronaldo has the distinction of being the only player to have finished in the top three since the format of the award was changed in 2016.

He won twice in 2016 and then again in 2017 before finishing second and third in the subsequent years. However, this time he might not win the award as Robert Lewandowski is the clear-cut favourite to be crowned.

Cristiano Ronaldo shortlisted in the top 11 nominees for FIFA The Best award. pic.twitter.com/pVttPkC43T — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 25, 2020

Juventus identify David Alaba and Hakan Calhanoglu as top targets

Hakan Calhanoglu

Juventus strengthened their attack in the summer transfer window with the high-profile signings of Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa. Now they have reportedly shifted their focus to defence and midfield and have identified Bayern Munich's David Alaba and AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu as the ideal signings.

With several players already being linked, the Bianconeri have identified these two players as their priorities and will only go to the alternatives if their moves for Alaba and Calhanoglu do not bear fruit.

Both players are in the final months of their current contract and Juventus will be looking to land them on a free in the summer transfer window.