Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to be sold this summer, Juve join race to sign Ajax wonderkid and more: 9 November 2020

Juventus' poor early season form has not got any better and a 1-1 draw against Lazio has them sitting at fifth on the Serie A table with just 13 points from their first seven games of the season. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 9 November 2020.

Pirlo slams players over lack of desire

Felipe Caicedo scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw level with Juventus on Sunday. Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo wasn't very pleased with the result and talked about how championships are won on little details and how his team has shown a lack of desire. Speaking in the post-match interview, Pirlo said,

“We played a great game, they never had a shot on target. Championships are won if we take care of every detail, we mismanaged the ball in the final ten seconds and they scored the equalizer.

“The head is the most important thing, if you go on the pitch with a not positive attitude you do bad performances. Too bad for the result we deserved more. We lack malice and desire to achieve these results, there were no signs we would allow a goal, we have to give something more.”

PSG, Barcelona and Juventus in race for Ryan Gravenberch

Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch is now being scouted by several European giants, according to reports. It is claimed that Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is a fan of the 18-year-old midfielder who has been likened to Paul Pogba.

Both Barcelona and Juventus are looking to bring in more young players to their setups and Gravenberch has shown a lot of potential despite being just 18-years-old. The central midfielder has already nailed down a starting spot in the Ajax lineup and has started six games in the league so far and claimed two assists.

Juventus open to selling Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer

The Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga has gained momentum following Andrea Pirlo's comments on 'egotistical' forwards following their win over Ferencvaros and now Sport reports that Juventus are now more open than ever to selling Ronaldo owing to a multitude of reasons.

Juventus have been hit pretty bad on the financial front by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ronaldo's current contract runs till 2022 and as such, the next transfer window is Juventus' last chance to cash in on the Portuguese and recoup some of the €117 million they paid to sign him from Real Madrid

Ronaldo picked up a knee injury in Juventus latest game against Lazio though it is unclear how long he will be out of the team.