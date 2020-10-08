Juventus News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano reveals why Pogba didn't move to Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo's house in Madeira burgled and more: 8 October 2020

It'd be safe to say that Juventus made good of their summer transfer window and are now looking to settle down early in a new and exciting season. The teams have disbanded for the international break but there's a lot happening off the field.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 8 October 2020.

Edinson Cavani's reason to reject Juventus revealed

Edinson Cavani

As per Calcio Mercato, Juventus tried to sign Edinson Cavani in the summer but the Uruguayan turned them down. The Bianconeri were looking to find a new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo and had identified free-agent Edinson Cavani as the ideal candidate.

Juventus were linked with several strikers through the course of the transfer window after terminating Gonzalo Higuain's contract. They had a 2-year deal prepared for Edinson Cavani but he turned them down due to his affiliations with his former club Napoli.

Edinson Cavani enjoyed one of his brightest spells at Napoli and has seen the reaction of the people of Naples when Gonzalo Higuain left them for Juventus. Cavani has close ties with Napoli where most of his family lives and he has promised that he will not move to Turin.

Cavani ended up joining Manchester United on deadline day.

Cristiano Ronaldo's house in Madeira burgled

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his house in Madeira burgled. He is away on international duty and according to Diario Noticias, the burglar entered the property when a maintenance personnel opened the garage door.

The report claims that the suspect did not stay for long inside the property and left with a signed Juventus shirt worth €200 among other small objects. Ronaldo's mother and brother usually stay at the house and the player himself spent part of the Covid-19 lockdown there.

Thieves break into Cristiano Ronaldo's seven-floor family home on Madeira https://t.co/ZYwOXKiApa pic.twitter.com/c508CBosr5 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 8, 2020

Paul Pogba stayed at Manchester United only due to the Covid pandemic

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba decided to kick on at Manchester United only as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, according to Fabrizio Romano. Juventus were eager to sign Pogba as the Frenchman continues to invite a lot of criticism at Manchester United for not rising to the expectations.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast,

"If there was no coronavirus, Paul Pogba today would've been playing for Juventus. Juve were ready to make an important bid for Pogba but with the financial crisis it was impossible."