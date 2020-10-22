Juventus News Roundup: Juve plotting swoop for big Real Madrid star, Pirlo reveals reason behind Paulo Dybala's absence and more: 22 October 2020

Juventus are currently fifth on the Serie A table after registering just two wins from their first four matches. As such, they have an important matchup coming against Verona which will be followed by a UEFA Champions League game against Barcelona.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 22 October 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19 again

Cristiano Ronaldo

Amid growing concerns that Ronaldo might not be available to take on Juventus in the UEFA Champions League next week, Correio da Manha (via Daily Star), claim that he has tested positive for Covid again.

Ronaldo was to undergo a test yesterday and if the test was favourable, he would have been medically cleared to compete. As a result of being tested positive again, Ronaldo will now need to be in isolation for 10 more games and will miss out on a few more matches for the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus AGAIN https://t.co/4TLk26OSBr pic.twitter.com/JUkCMsmLc7 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 22, 2020

Andrea Pirlo reveals reason behind Paulo Dybala's absence

Advertisement

Paulo Dybala

Juventus have been playing without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. While Ronaldo is in isolation after contracting the coronavirus, the reason behind Dybala's exclusion isn't clear and has become a topic of conversation of late.

Several reports have claimed that after being snubbed for Juventus' match against Crotone, Paulo Dybala vented his frustration at club chief Fabio Paratici. Speaking about this incident, Pirlo had said,

I talked to him [Paulo Dybala] yesterday as I do to everyone else. He was a bit angry for not having played in Crotone, but we have to remember that he hasn't played for three months. He spent ten days in his room in Argentina taking medicines because he couldn't train. I took him to Crotone to let him do a few minutes, but unfortunately there were 10 of us left, and I couldn't add him. He is available, and we will see what to do.

Now he has further clarified why Dybala has not played yet for the Bianconeri in the Serie A this term. He did come on in the 56th minute of their Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday. Speaking to the press after the game, Pirlo revealed,

Advertisement

He needs to play. Today we could see that he was not at 100%, he needs to put in minutes. Little by little, we will see him in top condition.

Juventus eyeing a summer move for Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

At 34-years-old, Sergio Ramos continues to be one of the best defenders in the business. He has won it all for club and country and has had an illustrious career and will go down in history as one of the greatest to have graced the game.

However, the Real Madrid captain is in the final year of his contract and if he doesn't sign an extension, he will be available to be signed as a free-agent next summer. As such, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are both monitoring his situation.

According to reports, Real Madrid are likely to table a new offer but if Sergio Ramos does not extend, then he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any other club from January.