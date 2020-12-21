Juventus News Roundup: Juve in race with Inter Milan to sign Serie A midfielder in January, Bianconeri target Camavinga ready to leave Rennes and more: 21 December 2020

Things are looking up for Juventus after a shaky start and the club is braced for a busy January transfer window. We're expecting to see a few incomings and outgoings from the club in January. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 21 December 2020.

Juventus turn down chance to sign Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and is seeking an exit in January. Rudiger had come close to leave Chelsea in the summer but ended up staying put in the hopes that he might be able to earn his place back in the team.

According to Calciomercato, Rudiger does not want to wait until the end of the season to leave Chelsea and wants to move on as early as January. The report adds that the German international has been offered to Juventus.

However, the Old Lady turned him down as they have no shortage of options at the back. Despite being not involved in Chelsea's first-team setup, Rudiger has continued to feature for the German international side and that's a testament to his quality.

Eduardo Camavinga tells Rennes he wants to leave

Eduardo Camavinga

Juventus have been linked with Eduardo Camavinga who has been dubbed the next Paul Pogba. The teenager has caught the attention of a lot of European giants by virtue of his sensational performances for the Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Eduardo Camavinga has, according to Calciomercato, informed Rennes of his desire to leave the club. Juventus are interested in signing Camavinga in the summer. However, they will have to ward off competition from Real Madrid.

As a Frenchman, it might be hard for Camavinga to turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane. Camavinga is expected to cost around €50 million.

Eduardo Camavinga vs Nice



41 passes

85% pass accuracy

1 key pass

1 big chance created

4/4 successful dribbles

7 tackles won

1 interception

15/19 duels won



18 years of age. World-class talent. pic.twitter.com/hV1c1CgtfD — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) December 13, 2020

Inter Milan willing to pay €40 million to sign Rodrigo de Paul

Rodrigo De Paul

Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul is one of the midfielders that Juventus have been heavily linked with. Now, as per Todofichajes, Inter Milan are willing to pay €40 million in order to sign Rodrigo de Paul in January.

As such, the Bianconeri will have to make a decision at the earliest and act fast if they are to sign Rodrigo de Paul who is a player that is coveted by Andrea Pirlo. The 26-year-old Argentine is one of the best midfielders in the league and Udinese are aware of the fact that they won't be able to hold on to him for long.

In fact, they will be happy that two Italian giants are now in a battle to sign him as this will drive his transfer price higher.