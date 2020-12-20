Juventus News Roundup: Juve in race to sign Senegalese striker, Pirlo provides update on Paulo Dybala's Manchester United move and more: 20 December 2020

Juventus registered a thumping 4-0 win against Parma away from home thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal apiece by Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata. They will be hoping that both the Milan clubs will drop points in their respective games tonight as we take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 20 December 2020.

Luis Suarez admits to cheating in Italian exam while trying to join Juventus

Luis Suarez and Diego Simeone

Luis Suarez had earlier been accused of cheating in a language test in Italy ahead of a potential move to Juventus. Now, according to Tancredi Palmeri, the Uruguayan has admitted to the nation's authorities that he did indeed cheat in the exam.

As a result of Suarez's indiscretion, the Director of the University of Perugia and three other professors were suspended. The punishment for this has not yet been decided and it will be interesting to see whether the authorities will factor in previous issues of corruption with the Serie A.

Luis Suarez did not end up sealing a move to Juventus owing to various reasons. He ultimately joined Atletico Madrid and has been doing pretty well this season so far.

Andrea Pirlo plays down Dybala's move to Manchester United

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is unsettled at Juventus and it remains to be seen whether he will put pen to paper on a new deal at the club. He has been heavily linked with an exit and Manchester United are one of the clubs that is being seen as a potential destination.

Dybala missed Juventus' 4-0 win over Parma yesterday. Speaking to the press after the game, however, manager Andrea Pirlo played down reports of Dybala's move to Manchester United. On being asked whether he views Dybala as an important player, Pirlo said,

"Absolutely. Champions like him are always fundamental in strong teams. I train all the players. Dybala is one of them. He behaviour is great. Unfortunately, he's got this little injury, and yesterday he tried to force it, but he was worried he would hurt himself even more. We hope to have him back on Tuesday."

Juventus in race to sign Abdallah Sima

Abdallah Sima

According to PlanetaMilan, Juventus, AC Milan and Arsenal are interested in Senegalese striker Abdallah Sima. Sima plays for Slavia Prague and is dubbed as a versatile striker who can even be deployed down the wings.

AC Milan are looking at him as a direct successor to the ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Jaroslav Tvrdik is ready to let Sima leave in January for a sum of €50 million. However, AC Milan and Juventus are looking at the possibility of signing him next summer for half that price.