Juventus News Roundup: Paulo Dybala clashes with club chief in tunnel, Pirlo backs players after disappointing draw and more: 18 October 2020

Juventus suffered a disappointing draw against Crotone yesterday and to make things worse, their latest high-profile acquisition Federico Chiesa was shown a red card in the 60th minute of the game. There is a lot going on at the club and here we take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 18 October 2020.

Juventus told to be wary of Arsenal in Aouar pursuit

Houssem Aouar

One of Juventus' top targets at the moment is Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. Aouar had been linked with both Arsenal and Juventus in the summer transfer window but the Frenchman ended staying put at Olympique Lyon.

Now, according to reports, Juventus are already planning their winter transfer window and are eyeing a January move for Houssem Aouar. This transfer window, Juve's focus was on bringing in young players and they accomplished that by signing the likes of Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski.

The report adds that Arsenal are also in the race to sign him after coming close to securing his services in the summer transfer window.

"It's true that Juve tried to get Aouar, even 1-2 days before the end of the market, but then they had to choose whether to spend the money on him or Chiesa... Juve can get back on the player in January!"



[Di Marzio] pic.twitter.com/2N6XUdcj7g — Juve Canal (@juvecanal2) October 17, 2020

Andrea Pirlo stresses on the need to be patient with the players

FC Crotone v Juventus - Serie A

Speaking to the press after Juventus' 1-1 draw against Crotone, Andrea Pirlo has stressed on the need for patience with his developing squad.

The Juventus manager said,

"Unfortunately, we went down to 10 men in the last two games because of our errors, but we are a young team that needs to work and there hasn’t been much time for that with so many internationals.

“Young players need to gain experience by playing in matches and it can happen that they make naïve errors as part of the learning process.

“We built a team with quality, but it is still a work in progress and needs time. The lads will learn through mist

Paulo Dybala clashes with Fabio Paratici

Paulo Dybala

As per reports, Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala clashed with Juventus chief Fabio Paratici in the tunnel after being left out of Juventus starting XI that took the field against Crotone.

Dybala has grown frustrated with Pirlo choosing to play youngsters Dejan Kulusevski and Manolo Portanova ahead of him. The Argentine hasn't played for the Bianconeri yet this season.

The report claims that Dybala made his feelings known to the Juventus chief. However, the Argentine is expected to play a role in Juventus' UEFA Champions League campaign opener against Dynamo Kyiv.