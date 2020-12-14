Juventus News Roundup: Paulo Dybala hits out at Juve, Bianconeri midfielder in talks with Premier League club and more: 14 December 2020

It looks like Juventus are preparing for a couple of busy transfer windows. There are a few issues brewing under the surface as we take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 14 December 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain to attempt to hijack Juventus' move for Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar was one of the players who were heavily linked with Juventus in the past summer transfer window. Now, according to Calciomercato, Paris Saint-Germain are now looking to hijack the Bianconeri's move for the French midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain players and the club chief are reportedly admirers of Aouar. They believe that the youngster will be a good addition to the dressing room. In addition to that, being a homegrown player, signing Aouar would help PSG with the quote for the Champions League.

With two teams interested in signing him, the Olympique Lyon midfielder's transfer fee is expected to rise.

Sami Khedira talking to Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti

Sami Khedira refused to terminate his contract and leave the club in the summer. He wanted to stay and fight for a place at Juventus. However, things have not worked out for Khedira this season and he is certain to leave the club.

According to Bild, the German midfielder is already in talks with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti as reports of a move to Goodison Park gather momentum. The 33-year-old midfielder has been frozen out of Juventus and could leave the club as early as January.

Paulo Dybala hits out at Juventus over transfer claims

It looks like Mino Raiola's comments on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and his potential return to Juventus has got the dominos falling at Juventus. Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus is in doubt after falling down the pecking order under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

Speculation over Dybala's future has been rife as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata continue to be Pirlo's preferred attacking duo. The report claims that Juventus are not keen on extending Dybala's contract.

Frustrated with the negative attention, Dybala has now hit out at the club over his contract situation. He said,

""So many things that aren't true have been said in relation to my contract. My agent was in Turin for a long time and was never called up by the club. It disappoints me to hear talk of invested financial figures. It would be better if the truth could be told, because talking about those aspects in this period pits the fans against me, with all the love I have for Juventus."