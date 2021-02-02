Juventus News Roundup: Reason why Scamacca didn't join Juve revealed, Bianconeri defender joins Serie A side on loan and more- 2 February 2021

Juventus went through the January transfer window without making any significant additions and that's down to their own policies.

The January transfer window is now shut. The Bianconeri did farm out a couple of players on loan deals but failed to rope in a backup striker which is something Andrea Pirlo remained keen on doing.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 2 February 2021.

Andrea Pirlo reveals lessons learnt from Inter Milan defeat

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus will take on Inter Milan in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia tonight. The last time these two sides squared off was last month in the Serie A and the Old Lady were comprehensively beaten.

Juventus have gone four matches without tasting defeat since that game and now Andrea Pirlo says that his side has learnt from their mistakes.

Speaking to Juventus TV (via quoted carried by Tuttomercatoweb), Pirlo said:

“It taught a lot. It taught that when we are not on the right track, we are not ourselves. From there we started again with great performances. We were lucky enough to immediately meet Napoli who immediately raised our attention.

Advertisement

“However, we must not settle down because we are only at the beginning of the second leg and we still have many games to play.”

Juventus since losing 2-0 against Inter Milan on 17th January:



▪2-0 Napoli

▪2-0 Bologna

▪4-0 SPAL

▪2-0 Sampdoria



Four consecutive cleansheets for the first time since February 2020. Pirlo took a lesson, it seems. #JFC pic.twitter.com/dgskEENNSW — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) January 30, 2021

Daniele Rugani joins Cagliari on loan till the end of the season

Daniele Rugani

Once touted to become the next big thing in the Juventus backline, Daniele Rugani's career has taken a different trajectory altogether as he remains on the fringes.

Rugani was already struggling to break into the first team and the 2019 summer additions, Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral, have pushed him further down the pecking order.

Advertisement

He was farmed out to Rennes subsequently but after picking up a thigh injury, he ended up making just one appearance for the Ligue 1 outfit. He has been deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus and several Serie A sides had lined up to secure his services.

Now, Juventus have confirmed that Cagliari have completed the signing of the 26-year-old on loan till the end of the season.

Sassuolo CEO reveals reason why Gianluca Scamacca's move to Juventus collapsed

Scamacca in action against Lazio

Juventus were extensively linked in January with Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca who is currently on loan at Genoa. However, they couldn't reach an agreement with the 22-year-old's parent club as has been revealed by Sassuolo’s CEO Giovanni Carnevali was asked by Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia).

He said:

Advertisement

“We’ve always said the truth, we’ve kept our word. Scamacca is a young a promising player. We made a choice with Genoa, but they changed their coach and maybe they changed their mind too,”

“Scamacca would have returned return to Sassuolo if he had left Genoa. We spoke with Juventus, they wanted to sign him on loan, but we would only sell him on a permanent deal. Parma were close, they are friends, but they were not the first choice,”

Gianluca Scamacca will now remain on loan at Genoa till the end of the season.