Juventus News Roundup: Sporting Lisbon president confident of Cristiano Ronaldo return, team news ahead of Bologna clash and more | 22nd May, 2021

Juventus will take on Bologna in the final game of their season as Andrea Pirlo's men hope to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Bianconeri are currently 5th in the Serie A table, only a point behind Napoli and AC Milan. Although qualification is no longer in their hands, the Turin giants will need to win in order to give themselves the best chance of finishing in the top 4.

With that being said, here are the latest Juventus news on 22nd May, 2021.

Sporting Lisbon on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo came through the Sporting Lisbon youth academy ranks as a youngster

Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to his boyhood club at some point in the future.

The Juventus talisman is in the final year of his contract at Turin and has been touted to leave the club this summer.

When questioned about Cristiano Ronaldo's potential return to the Portuguese champions, Varandas told Sic Noticias:

"I think Cristiano will comeback to play at Sporting one day. Cristiano was among the first to send me a message to congratulate us for the championship victory. Now, however, he has another year on his contract with Juve and I know he wants to continue competing to win the Champions League. Obviously his return here depends on him: in addition to being a great player, Cristiano is a great fan of Sporting."

Juventus team news for Bologna clash

Aaron Ramsey could have played his last game in a Juventus shirt

Juventus will be without Aaron Ramsey for the clash against Bologna due to a muscular issue.

Rodrigo Bentancur will also miss the game as he was suspended for picking up a red card in the win against Inter Milan earlier this month.

Apart from that, Andrea Pirlo will have a full-strength team to choose from.

Aaron Ramsey targeted for huge Premier League returnhttps://t.co/jdVgPrZhPm pic.twitter.com/nzOwxKe3Gh — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 20, 2021

Juventus legend Marco Tardelli backs Andrea Pirlo to come good

Andrea Pirlo has endured a difficult first season in charge

Juventus legend Marco Tardelli has urged the club to keep their faith in Andrea Pirlo despite enduring a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

The Bianconeri may end the season in 5th place, which would be disastrous for the club. However, Tardelli is confident that Pirlo can turn things around if he is given more time at the club. He told TuttoJuve:

"I am convinced that Pirlo must continue the project that Andrea Agnelli entrusted to him, with the condition that they build a competitive team for him."

Andrea Pirlo will reportedly be sacked by Juventus if the club fail to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the Champions League.

However, the Italian did guide Juventus to their 14th Coppa Italia title with a win against Atalanta last week.