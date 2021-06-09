Juventus News Roundup: Two players set to be sold, Bianconeri ready to hijack Barcelona deal and more | 8th June, 2021

Juventus have decided to part ways with two of their players when the summer transfer window opens. The players are reportedly not part of Massimiliano Allegri's future plans for the club.

According to other reports, the Bianconeri are also set to announce their first signing of the summer.

Here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 8th June, 2021.

Juventus set to part ways with two players

Aaron Ramsey in action for Juventus

Juventus have reportedly put Aaron Ramsey and Merih Demiral on their transfer list.

The two players have struggled to cement their place in the Bianconeri's starting line-up, and Max Allegri does not see them as part of his plans for the club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, Juventus are looking to sell both Ramsey and Demiral in order to reduce their massive wage bill.

Demiral has been linked with a move to Premier League club Everton. Ramsey has also been linked with a move back to the English top flight, with Arsenal and Liverpool said to be interested in him.

Juventus ready to hijack Barcelona's deal for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is set to represent the Netherlands at Euro 2020

Juventus are reportedly ready to take advantage of Barcelona's hesitation to pull the trigger on the signing of Memphis Depay. The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer and have identified the Dutchman as a potential target.

Barcelona are in the advanced stages of finalizing a deal for the former Manchester United star but seem to have reached an impasse.

Although the striker seems keen on joining the Catalan club this summer, SportsMole report that Juventus are ready to offer him a contract in order to test his resolve.

It remains to be seen which club Depay will decide to join this summer.

Juventus could also rival Barcelona for Holland forward Memphis Depay, who is available on a free this summer. (Mundo Deportivo) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 8, 2021

Juventus agree personal terms with Serie A star

Manuel Locatelli in action for Sassuolo

Juventus have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

The Italian was one of the standout players in Serie A during the 2020-21 season, and Max Allegri is now keen on bringing him to Turin.

According to Italian football expert Nicolo Schira, Juventus have agreed on a five-year deal worth €3 million per season with the midfielder. However, they are yet to agree on a transfer fee with Sassuolo.

Schira claims that Sassuolo will part ways with the midfielder for €40 million, but Juventus are negotiating a lower price.

#Sassuolo ask €40M to sell Manuel #Locatelli: #Juventus are working to lower the price with a counterparts. In the meantime the midfielder agreed personal terms with Bianconeri for a contract until 2026 (€3M net/year). #transfers https://t.co/YLAzn1kuCO — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 8, 2021

