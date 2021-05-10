Juventus reject Chelsea's advances for star defender - Reports

Juventus have reportedly rejected Chelsea's inquiry into the availability of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Blues are the latest club to join the race to sign the former Ajax man, but the Bianconeri have made it clear that they have no intentions of selling the player.

According to Tuttuosport, Chelsea are keen on signing a center-back this summer and have identified Matthijs de Ligt as the ideal man for the job.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona have all enquired about the defender's availability this summer.

Juventus are enduring one of their worst seasons in recent history under the management of Andrea Pirlo. Their humiliating 3-0 defeat to AC Milan in Serie A this weekend leaves them in fifth place on the league table. They are now at risk of missing out on the UEFA Champions League next season. The Old Lady were knocked out of the European competition in the Round of 16 stage this season.

Most fans and pundits expect Juventus to not only part ways with Andrea Pirlo at the end of the season but also undergo a massive squad overhaul.

Juventus consider Matthijs de Ligt as 'unsellable' and will not entertain offers from Chelsea

Juventus reportedly want to build their team around Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus will look to sell a number of their star players this summer in order to raise funds for new signings.

Matthijs de Ligt, however, is reportedly considered 'unsellable' by the club. The Dutchman is seen as one of the youngsters around whom Juventus can build a squad for the future.

Chelsea will, therefore, have to look at alternative options this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League final, the FA Cup final and third place in the Premier League table.