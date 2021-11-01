Juventus plotting move to land Chelsea star in 2022: Reports

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen next summer. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Chelsea in January 2021.

According to Fichajes, Juventus are monitoring Andreas Christensen's contract situation with Chelsea. The defender has less than a year remaining on his current deal with the Blues and is yet to sign an extension with the club.

Andreas Christensen rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his debut for the club during the 2014-15 season. After struggling to break into the Blues starting line-up, he joined Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach on a two-year loan deal.

Christensen became a regular member of Chelsea's starting line-up after returning to the club in 2017 and helped Chelsea win the Europa League during the 2018-19 season. The 25-year-old, however, fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under the management of Frank Lampard during the first half of last season.

Christensen, though, was given the opportunity to revive his Chelsea career by Thomas Tuchel. He put in a number of impressive performances for Chelsea, helping the club win the Champions League last season. Christensen has continued his impressive form for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Thomas Tuchel's view on Andreas Christensen is clear amid uncertainty over future of Chelsea man. football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… Thomas Tuchel's view on Andreas Christensen is clear amid uncertainty over future of Chelsea man. football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

The Blues are currently at the top of the Premier League table and have conceded just three goals in ten league games this season.

Juventus are currently a club in turmoil on the field. The Bianconeri are currently in ninth-place in the Serie A table after winning just four of their opening eleven league games this season. Juventus have conceded fifteen goals in eleven league games this season and are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

Juventus have become masters of the free agency and loan market in recent years and could look to sign Andreas Christensen on a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea are unlikely to let go of Juventus target Andreas Christensen

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has just eight months remaining on his current contract with the Blues and has so far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

The German is reportedly seeking a wage deal worth £200,000-per-week, a fee Chelsea are unwilling to match. Rudiger has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea are in talks with Andreas Christensen’s father and all parties are positive a breakthrough will be secured over a new contract.[via @footyinsider247 #Chelsea are in talks with Andreas Christensen’s father and all parties are positive a breakthrough will be secured over a new contract.[via @footyinsider247]

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea will prioritize the contract extension of Juventus target Andreas Christensen if Antonio Rudiger decides to leave the club. The Chelsea youth product has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League and the Blues are unlikely to risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar