Juventus and Roma plot massive swap deal -Reports

Juventus could reportedly offer Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to AS Roma in exchange for Italian right-back Alessandro Florenzi this summer. Juventus are keen to reinforce their squad this summer and could look to negotiate a potential swap deal with AS Roma.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are keen to sign AS Roma right-back Alessandro Florenzi. The Italian was thought to be one of the best right-backs in the world prior to his loan move to Valencia in 2020.

Florenzi fell out of favor with former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca and sought a move away from the club. Florenzi spent the second half of the 2019-20 season away on loan at Valencia and spent the 2020-21 season on loan with French giants PSG.

The 30-year-old would add some much-needed experience and versatility to a Juventus backline that has struggled at times this season.

Alessandro Florenzi will return to AS Roma this summer, where he could be deemed surplus to requirements by new head coach Jose Mourinho. Mourinho is reportedly desperate to sign a new goalkeeper after poor performances from Paul Lopez and Antonio Mirante last season.

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Florenzi and could offer Szczesny to Roma in exchange for the right-back. Szczesny spent two seasons on loan with AS Roma from Arsenal from 2015 to 2017 prior to his move to Juventus.

Szczesny has proven himself to be a reliable goalkeeper in his four seasons in Turin. Juventus are, however, keen to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. The Italian goalkeeper is set to become a free agent this summer after rejecting the opportunity to extend his contract with AC Milan this season.

Juventus will therefore, look to offload Szczesny in order to create space in the squad for the potential arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Juventus could look to pull off a number of swap deals this summer due to their financial situation

Juventus are keen to undergo a major squad overhaul this summer as a result of a dismal 2020-21 campaign. The Bianconeri parted ways with Andrea Pirlo at the end of the season and have hired Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager.

The Italian giants will look to make a number of additions to their squad this summer but will need to get rid of some star players first due to their poor financial situation.

Juventus have been known to pull off mammoth swap deals in the past and could look to do the same once more in order to sign Alessandro Florenzi from AS Roma in exchange for Wojciech Szczesny

