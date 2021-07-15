Juventus could be set to miss out on top transfer target - Reports

Juventus could miss out on Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic if they are unable to finalise a deal to sign him this summer. The Serbian is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Serie A, and has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus over the last couple of years.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Nikola Milenkovic has just one year remaining on his current contract with Fiorentina. The Italian club are keen to extend his contract with the club this summer, which could foil Juventus' plans to secure the defender's signature.

Nikola Milenkovic was signed by Fiorentina from Partizan in the summer of 2017 for €5 million. After playing a bit-part role in his debut season with the club, Milekovic became a regular starter for La Viola in his second season in Serie A.

Milenkovic has gone on to make over 120 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions, scoring eleven goals. The Serbian has often been linked with a move to Juventus but has reportedly also attracted attention from Tottenham and Manchester United in recent months.

Juventus are keen to bolster their squad this summer, enduring a dismal 2020-21 campaign that saw them finish fourth in Serie A. They were also knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage by Porto.

Juventus' midfield was the club's Achilles Heel towards the end of the season. New Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is eager to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer.

The Bianconeri are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Turkish defender Merih Demiral, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. Juventus could look to replace Demiral by signing Nikola Milenkovic.

More importantly, Juventus could land Milenkovic for a bargain price this summer as failure to sell the defender this summer could see Fiorentina lose him for free next year.

AC Milan, Inter Milan And Juventus are interested in landing Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina. Manchester United are preparing to overtake the Italian trio and pay the €35m asking price. [La Repubblica] #mufc #RS pic.twitter.com/z4qJw7xMDm — Red Devil Updates (@reddupdates) February 4, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Juventus to focus their efforts on improving their midfield and attack this summer

ACF Fiorentina v SS Lazio - Serie A

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has a wealth of defenders at his disposal. At Euro 2020, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini once again showcased that they still possess the quality to perform at the top level despite their age.

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt is seen as the future of the club. Merih Demiral is thought of highly by the club's hierarchy and Juventus are expected to attempt to keep him in Turin. Therefore, Max Allegri's side could cool their interest in Nikola Milenkovic and switch their focus to signing a midfielder instead.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee