Juventus star set to miss several weeks after sustaining a thigh injury 

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to miss several weeks after sustaining a thigh injury in the Old Lady's opening Serie A game against Udinese on Sunday. The game finished 2-2.

The 30-year-old Welshman limped off the pitch on the 59th minute against Udinese, with Juventus later revealing the cause for his early substitution in a statement. The official statement read:

"Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests at J|Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh. In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define the recovery time."

Juventus have not mentioned any return dates for Aaron Ramsey which could indicate that the Welsh international could be out for a lengthy period of time.

Apart from missing several Juventus games, Aaron Ramsey will also miss three Wales games which were due to be played in September. Wales are scheduled to play Finland in a friendly on the 1st of September before playing Belarus and Estonia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Aaron Ramsey's time at Juventus has been hampered by injuries ever since his arrival from Arsenal in 2019. In the past two seasons, Ramsey has made 66 first-team appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 6 goals.

Aaron Ramsey's latest injury could see him lose his place in Juventus' first-team

Ever since his move from Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey has never been seen as a guaranteed first-team starter week in, week out. However, this latest injury could see him drop down the pecking order at Juventus under the management of Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus have signed Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo for a fee of €35 million following a two-year loan agreement. After Locatelli's exploits at Euro 2020, it would make sense for Allegri to play the 23-year-old midfielder ahead of someone like Aaron Ramsey.

Juventus have an abundance of talent in midfield. Apart from new signing Locatelli, the Bianconeri boast the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie in their ranks.

Unfortunately for Ramsey, it is going to be extremely difficult for him to get back into Massimiliano Allegri's plans should his injury rule him out for a long period of time.

Manuel Locatelli has completed his medical today morning in Torino as new Juventus player, done deal confirmed and completed. 🤝🇮🇹 #Juventus



Contract until June 2026, Sassuolo will receive €35m after two years loan with obligation to buy. pic.twitter.com/HDrYsvH8j7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Greatest foreign XI in Premier League history

Edited by Diptanil Roy