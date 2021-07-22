Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Club interested in Liverpool midfielder, Manchester City targeting Bianconeri superstar and more | 21st July, 2021

Juventus are reportedly one of the many clubs that are interested in signing a Liverpool midfielder this summer.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have joined the race to sign a Juventus superstar.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Juventus on 21st July, 2021.

Juventus interested in Jordan Henderson

Juventus are reportedly one of many clubs interested in signing Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, with the midfielder's contract negotiations with the Reds having stalled.

According to Daily Mail, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and PSG are interested in signing Henderson this summer. The report states that the player has shown no indication that he is willing to resume negotiations over a contract renewal at Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will allow Henderson to leave the club this summer.

🚨 NEW: Juventus have joined PSG and Atletico Madrid in monitoring Jordan Henderson's contract situation at Liverpool. #awlive [mail] pic.twitter.com/gpnj6f5ojR — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 21, 2021

Manchester City join race for Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa is reportedly not for sale

Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a move for Federico Chiesa this summer. The winger enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 season with Juventus and Italy. He is now being targeted by some of Europe's top clubs.

According to Calciomercato, Pep Guardiola has been impressed by Chiesa's performances for Italy at Euro 2020 and is ready to make a move for the player. Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing the Italian.

Juventus have no intention of selling Chiesa but will reportedly accept a bid of €120 million - €150 million. It remains to be seen whether any club will be willing to meet their price.

Sassuolo ask Juventus to improve their offer for Manuel Locatelli

After rejecting Juventus' first offer for Manuel Locatelli, Sassuolo have informed the Bianconeri of their asking price for the Italian star.

Juventus previously offered Sassuolo a two-year loan deal with a fee of €5 million and an option to buy the midfielder for €25 million at the end of the stint.

Sassuolo, however, want an €8-10 million loan fee, with an obligation to buy Locatelli for €25 million plus €10 million in add-ons and bonuses.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will match Sassuolo's asking price for the player.

Premier League club Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay Sassuolo's original asking price of €40 million plus €5 million in add-ons. However, Locatelli reportedly has his heart set on joining Juventus this summer.

#Juve-#Locatelli, la richiesta del #Sassuolo: sì al prestito biennale, ma con obbligo e per 35 milioni più 10 di bonus https://t.co/tCxBkSz4B2 pic.twitter.com/DTnjGQngUm — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) July 21, 2021

