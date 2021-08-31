Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Club sign new striker; forward linked with move away, and more | 31st August, 2021

Juventus have finally confirmed the signing of a striker, with Massimiliano Allegri desperate to bolster his attacking options following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Elsewhere, the Bianconeri are reportedly ready to let go of one of their most promising stars in a surprising move. On that note, here are the latest transfer Juventus transfer stories as on 31st August, 2021

Juventus sign Moise Kean

Moise Kean lit up Ligue 1 during his loan spell at PSG.

Juventus have completed the signing of Italian striker Moise Kean on loan from Everton. The striker joined the club on a 2-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for £24 million.

Juventus will also reportedly pay a £6 million loan fee for Kean, who has been brought in as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United. Kean had played for three years at the Turin club before leaving for Everton in 2019.

However, his stint with the Toffees did not go according to plan, and Kean was loaned out to PSG last season, with whom he had a great campaign. The French club were interested in signing him earlier this week, with reports suggesting that they saw the Italian as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

However, with the Frenchman's move to Real Madrid falling through, the Parisian club decided against making a move for the striker.

OFFICIAL: Moise Kean has returned to Juventus! 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/h3CqjHGg4p — Goal (@goal) August 31, 2021

Dejan Kulusevski could depart Juventus

Dejan Kulusevski could depart Juventus.

Dejan Kulusevski could surprisingly be allowed to leave Juventus before the transfer deadline. The Swede hasn't started either of the Bianconeri's league games so far this season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Calciomercato, Juventus are open to letting the forward depart the club this summer. They have apparently offered him to Atalanta to raise some funds for arrivals.

The report also suggests, though, that Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is unsure of whether or not to begin negotiations over a deal.

West Ham join race for Luca Pellegrini

Luca Pellegrini in action for Genoa

West Ham are reportedly ready to make a move for Juventus full-back Luca Pellegrini. The young Italian is yet to make his mark at the club after joining the Bianconeri from Roma in 2019.

According to TuttoSport, West Ham have already met with Pellegrini's representatives for a proposed loan move, but will have to contend with Sampdoria for the full-back's signature.

West Ham are still hopeful of pushing through a loan deal to sign Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini according to a report from Tuttosport. pic.twitter.com/8z96bloJVG — Louis (West Ham Central) (@central_louis) August 31, 2021

Pellegrini spent the last two seasons on loan at Cagliari and Genoa, and is open to a move this summer.

