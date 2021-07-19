Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic message, club targeting Manchester United outcast and more | 18th July, 2021

With his future at Juventus up in the air, Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which has sent his supporters into a frenzy.

Elsewhere, Juventus are willing to give a Manchester United outcast a chance at redemption, and are planning a move for him this summer.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 18th July, 2021.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic message

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent rumor mills into a frenzy by posting a picture on social media platform Instagram with the caption 'Decision day'. The Portuguese superstar has not yet committed his future to Juventus and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still on holiday following his exploits for his country at Euro 2020, but is due to return to Juventus soon to inform the club about his decision. The forward's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly currently trying to negotiate a one-year extension with the club, but it remains to be seen whether the Bianconeri think on similar lines.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly keen to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo and get him off the club's wage bill. The Italian mastermind wants to bring in a new, younger era to the club, and Ronaldo does not fit the timeline.

The forward has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid over the past few months, but it now seems that French giants PSG are favorites for Cristiano Ronaldo's signature this summer.

Juventus plotting swap deal for Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek barely played in his first season at Manchester United

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer. They are planning a swap deal to bring in the Dutchman this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are keen to revamp their midfield this summer and have Donny van de Beek as a potential target. The report states that Juventus are willing to offer French midfielder Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United in a swap deal for the Dutchman.

Van de Beek has struggled to find his feet at Manchester United and a change in scenery could benefit all parties involved.

Juve, Rabiot piace allo United: possibile scambio con Van De Beek? https://t.co/bcj72EDVxw — TuttoJuve.com (@TUTTOJUVE_COM) July 17, 2021

Juventus targeting PSG midfielder to replace Arthur

Paredes in action for PSG

Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing in PSG's Leandro Paredes to replace Brazilian midfielder Arthur this summer. Max Allegri has apparently lost faith in the former Barcelona man due to his injury record since joining the club last summer.

According to La Republicca, via Football Italia, Juventus are ready to bring in Paredes on a loan deal, with the option of buying the midfielder at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The report also suggests they will try and sign the midfielder regardless of their pursuit of Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli. The Italian is Juventus' primary target this summer and the club are currently locked in negotiations for the midfielder.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava