Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's possible new club revealed, Manuel Locatelli update and more | 8th July, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to leave Juventus this summer, but a reputed journalist claims the Portuguese superstar only has one offer on the table.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo's CEO has provided an update on Manuel Locatelli's future, with Juventus having begun negotiations for the midfielder.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 8th July, 2021.

PSG the only possible destination for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer as the Serie A giants look set to go in a different direction for the 2021-22 season. The forward has been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

However, according to Gianluca di Marzio, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently only in talks with French giants PSG over a summer move.

The Italian journalist told Sky Sports Italia:

"The only way out for Cristiano Ronaldo is Paris Saint Germain with whom there are ongoing contacts but still not so thorough. If he does not take off, he remains in black and white until his contract expires (2022)."

🚨



PSG sporting director Leonardo had a conversation with Jorge Mendes. Paris SG set to make big offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.



[@Ekremkonur] pic.twitter.com/bPCHGj4kIw — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 8, 2021

Juventus fall behind in race for Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli in action for Italy

Sassuolo club CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that Manuel Locatelli is set to leave the club this summer.

Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder. However, according to Carnevali, a club from abroad is in advanced talks to sign the player. Speaking to the media, the Italian said:

"We are enjoying the moment of the National team. We will talk about Locatelli when the European Championship ends, we want to leave him calm until Sunday. For Locatelli we have received important offers, among these one is very well underway."

He continued:

"With Juve we met and we we are scheduled to meet next week but it is all to be evaluated. Today the Italian market has great difficulties, offers come from abroad, and it is clear that we have players who are hungry for big clubs."

Premier League club Arsenal are also reportedly in talks to sign Manuel Locatelli this summer.

Sassuolo CEO Carnevali to Sky: “We’re in talks for Locatelli with one club from abroad... and it’s really advanced. We’re gonna meet with Juventus in the next days, but there are no negotiations yet with Juve as Italian clubs are in difficult financial situation”. 🇮🇹 #AFC #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2021

Danilo believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus

Danilo and Cristiano Ronaldo we also teammates at Real Madrid

Brazilian defender Danilo is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with Juventus for the 2021-22 season.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Brazil's Copa America final against Argentina, the full-back was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus. He replied:

"Having him in the team is important for us, because he brings an avalanche of goals, and besides , he’s a dear friend, we’ve known each other since Real Madrid. He’ll still be with us next season."

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you football fans. Please spare two minutes to take this short survey.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh