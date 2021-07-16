Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Nedved discusses Cristiano Ronaldo, Manuel Locatelli and more | 15th July, 2021

Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved has given his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club. The Portuguese superstar's future is up in the air, but the club expect him to report for pre-season in the coming week.

Nedved also clarified Juventus' stance on the transfer of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo. The midfielder is one of Massimiliano Allegri's main targets this summer, however the club are finding it difficult to get the deal over the line.

With that being said, here is the latest transfer news surrounding Juventus on 15th July, 2021.

Nedved expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

With Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus being uncertain, Pavel Nedved did his best to clarify the forward's situation at the club.

As reported by Football Italia, Nedved told DAZN that Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet made his decision about his future at the club. He said:

"Ronaldo is on holiday now, we haven’t received any signal that he is leaving Juventus, we are waiting for him and he will return around July 25."

Nedved coy on Locatelli transfer

Locatelli celebrating Italy's Euro 2020 win

Nedved was also asked about Juventus' proposed move for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. Signing the Italian has been the main priority for Max Allegri this summer. However, Nedved refused to comment on the situation. He said:

"He is a Sassuolo player and there will be time to talk about this. We didn’t want to disturb him during the Euros."

Locatelli was part of Roberto Mancini's Italy squad that triumphed at Euro 2020. The midfielder is also reportedly in advanced talks with Premier League side Arsenal.

Fiorentina set asking price for Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic in action for Fiorentina

Fiorentina have reportedly set their asking price for Juventus target Dusan Vlahovic. The striker had a breakout 2020-21 season and is at the top of Max Allegri's list of potential attacking reinforcements this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Tuttomercatoweb, Fiorentina have already rejected a bid of €40 million by Premier League side Tottenham. The report states that La Viola will only part ways with Vlahovic for €60 million.

Juventus have also been linked with a move for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, but Allegri reportedly prefers Vlahovic due to his experience in the Serie A.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar