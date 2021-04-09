Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Paulo Dybala transfer update, 2 star midfielders targeted and more - 9th April 2021

Juventus climbed to third in the Serie A table after a hard-fought victory against Napoli on Wednesday. The Bianconeri are now a point behind AC Milan, who are second in the table but are 12 points behind league-leaders Inter Milan.

It is safe to say that Juventus have blown their chances of defending their title and it has been an underwhelming season for the Serie A giants. Andrea Pirlo’s side will host Genoa at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday.

On that note, let us look at the top Juventus news on 9th April 2021.

Inter Milan planning to sign Juventus ace Paulo Dybala for free

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala’s current deal at Juventus expires next summer and with contract talks not progressed, the Turin side are eager to offload him this summer to ensure that they don't lose him for free at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri have already offered the Argentinean to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but Inter Milan are planning to spoil their plans.

According to Sempre Inter via FCInter1908.it, the Nerazzurri are hoping to convince Dybala to stay at see out his contract at Turin next season and then join Inter Milan for free in 2022. This would be a huge blow for Juventus as the Argentinean will strengthen Antonio Conte’s side.

2.3 - #Juventus have gained on average 2.3 points per league game with Paulo #Dybala on the pitch in the current Serie A campaign (12 matches), just 1.8 without him (17 matches). Need. pic.twitter.com/hH9eJ2FlMa — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 8, 2021

Juventus set to battle with Inter for AC Milan star

Hakan Calhanoglu

Juventus are hoping to sign Hakan Calhanoglu this summer but could face stiff competition for Inter Milan for the player's signature. The Turkey international is currently in the final few months of his contract, but talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far. Calhanoglu has reduced his annual wages to €4.5m per year, but the Rossoneri are willing to offer him only €4m.

Juventus were planning to take advantage of the situation and sign the player for free this summer. However, according to JuveFC via Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan are also interested in the player. Signing for the Nerazzurri could be a controversial move for Calhanoglu because of the rivalry between the two Milan clubs.

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Juventus have made offers to try and sign Hakan Calhanoglu as a free agent at the end of the season.



- Sky Italia pic.twitter.com/82f1MjdHjL — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) April 5, 2021

Juventus targeting Argentinean midfielder

Rodrigo de Paul

Juventus are closely monitoring Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul and could attempt to bring the player to Turin in the summer. According to JuveFC via Todofichajes, Udinese are no longer negotiating a new contract with the Argentinean despite his importance to the club.

Juventus are interested in signing the player but will have to compete with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to make the deal happen. De Paul was close to joining the Nerazzurri last summer before a move broke down and Inter are expected to return for the player this summer.