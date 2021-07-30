Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Premier League clubs interested in forward, Locatelli update and more | 29th July, 2021

A host of Premier League sides are reportedly interested in signing a Juventus forward this summer.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo have provided an update on Manuel Locatelli's proposed move to Juventus, with the Bianconeri running out of time to agree a deal for the midfielder.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 29th July, 2021.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Premier League clubs target Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski in action for Juventus

Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly the subject of interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City and Arsenal have already scouted the Swede, with Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in Kulusevski's signature. However, the report states that Juventus have no intentions of letting the forward leave this summer, and have already guaranteed his place in the starting XI for the 2021-22 season.

Massimiliano Allegri was asked about Kulusevski in a pre-season press conference. He said:

"Give me time, I saw him in two training sessions. He must certainly grow in the realization phase, he has an important engine and therefore can be improved."

Juventus closed the door on several clubs (Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Arsenal) for Dejan Kulusevski and made him feel important. Allegri highly rates him, the Swedish winger can play on the right side both in 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 formations. [CM] #JuveLive pic.twitter.com/V4mRCEeOTA — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 28, 2021

Sassuolo provide Locatelli update

Locatelli is Juventus' primary target this summer

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali has revealed Manuel Locatelli wants to join Juventus and that talks are underway with the Turin club over a move this summer.

Speaking to Sky Italia, via Football Italia, Carnevali explained that Sassuolo are in no hurry to finalize a deal, and are willing to wait until their demands are met. He said:

"Locatelli wants to join Juventus. However, the club needs to reach an agreement with us. We’ll see if there are the right conditions to make it happen, otherwise he is staying with us. We’ll speak to Juve tomorrow. Locatelli also has proposals from Arsenal and another English club that has now joined the race, so he must make a decision, or of course he could stay with us."

Juventus already had an offer rejected for Locatelli. The Bianconeri proposed a two-year loan with an option to buy the midfielder for €30 million at the end of the deal, however, Sassuolo are only willing to accept a permanent transfer for €40 million plus add-ons.

Juventus want Locatelli as priority signing. New meeting this week to progress in talks with Sassuolo. 🇮🇹 #Juve



Juventus are also in direct talks with Santos to reach an agreement for Kaio Jorge. He’ll be a free agent in January - Juve are negotiating to sign Kaio Jorge now. 🇧🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

Inter Milan join Juventus in race for Miralem Pjanic

Allegri is keen to bring Pjanic back to the club

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer. The Bosnian is likely to depart the Catalan club this summer and has been linked with a return to Juventus.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via TuttoJuve, Inter Milan are keen to sign Pjanic because of his experience in Serie A. The Nerazzuri also view him as a replacement for Marcelo Brozovic, who is in the final year of his contract.

Pjanic prefers to re-join Juventus, but will reportedly have to take a pay-cut in order to do so. Juventus are keen on signing the midfielder, with Allegri desperate to overhaul his midfield this summer.

Edited by Prem Deshpande