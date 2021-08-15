Juventus Transfer News Roundup: PSG interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria talks up proposed move and more | 14th August, 2021

PSG are plotting a move for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo next summer and Argentine forward Angel Di Maria has added further fuel to the fire by speaking about his potential move.

So without further ado, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 14th August, 2021.

PSG targeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

PSG are reportedly exploring the option of signing Cristiano Ronaldo as a free agent next summer. The Juventus man is in the last year of his contract at the club and has no intention of extending his stay in Turin.

According to Diario AS, PSG are resigned to losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid next summer and plan to replace the Frenchman with Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is interested in having both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team and is ready to go all in for the Portuguese forward next summer.

PSG want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe in 2022, according to AS 👀🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pVwOwjRWpX — Goal (@goal) August 12, 2021

Angel Di Maria fuels Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus exit rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo and Angel Di Maria played together at Real Madrid

PSG forward Angel Di Maria has spoken about the prospect of reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo and playing with both the Portuguese superstar and Lionel Messi next season.

Speaking to TYC Sport, Di Maria said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo would be dying to be here. The quality and quantity of players at PSG is something unique. It doesn’t happen often in clubs and the greats always want to be with the best. Cristiano would certainly like to be here, but they signed Messi and luckily, it’s better this way."

Aaron Ramsey preventing Miralem Pjanic Juventus return

Ramsey in action for Juventus

Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing back Miralem Pjanic to the club, however Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey is preventing the club from doing so.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are ready to ship off Ramsey and bring in Pjanic. However the Welshman desires to remain at the club and would only leave if another top club comes calling.

This has left Juventus in a bind as they need Ramsey to depart the club this summer in order to be able to afford Pjanic's wages. Massimiliano Allegri is now reportedly ready to go into the season with the Welshman as part of his plans.

Ramsey's move to Turin has been a failure so far as the Welshman has struggled with injuries and loss of form during his Juventus stint.

Pjanić, Barça and Juventus have everything ready. The only remaining obstacle is for Juventus to get rid of Ramsey. [@mariagarridos] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 14, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava