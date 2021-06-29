Juventus Transfer Roundup: Bianconeri interested in Portugal star, club weighing up swap deal for Arsenal starlet and more | 28th June, 2021

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing a Portugal midfielder who has impressed at Euro 2020. Elsewhere, the Bianconeri are plotting a swoop for a highly rated Arsenal starlet and are planning to offer a swap deal to the Gunners in order to get the deal over the line.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on June 28th, 2021.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

Juventus interested in Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches in action for Portugal

Juventus are weighing up a move for Portugal and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches after the 23-year old's impressive showing at Euro 2020.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are now ready to move for Sanches, but will need players to depart the club in order to do so.

The midfielder won Ligue 1 with Lille in the 2020-21 season and has revived his career at the French club after a disastrous spell with Bayern Munich.

Juventus and Liverpool are interested in Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches. [CalcioMercato] 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/0VaihWqv5P — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 28, 2021

Juventus plotting swap deal for Arsenal starlet

Balogun was highly sought after prior to signing a new deal

Juventus are reportedly planning to use Aaron Ramsey in a swap deal for Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri were close to agreeing a deal to sign the striker as a free agent this summer, before he signed a new deal at Arsenal. Juventus hope that using Aaron Ramsey will be enough to tempt Arsenal into accepting the deal.

With Max Allegri keen to bolster his side's attacking options, the Bianconeri may opt to go for the cheaper route and bring in Balogun this summer

Arsenal wonderkid Folarin Balogun wanted by Juventus as part of transfer deal to see Aaron Ramsey return to Gunners https://t.co/QwboEh98QN — The Sun - Arsenal (@SunArsenal) June 26, 2021

.

Aaron Ramsey not planning to leave Juventus

Aaron Ramsey in action for Wales

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the 2020-21 season, as Juventus are reportedly ready to part ways with the 30-year old.

However, according to Sky Sports, Ramsey is keen to stay on at the club and fight for his place under Max Allegri. The Welshman's camp sees the arrival of Allegri as a good opportunity to impress, and the midfielder is ready to stay at the club, despite rumors linking him with a move away this summer.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava