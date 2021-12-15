Juventus could turn to Robert Lewandowski if they fail to land Serie A striker: Reports

Juventus will reportedly try to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if they fail to sign Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic. Lewandowski's current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in 2023 and reports have suggested the Polish striker is seeking a new challenge.

According to Todofichajes, Juventus are eager to sign a top-quality striker next summer. Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as the Bianconeri's top transfer target but reports have suggested Arsenal are leading the race to sign the Serbian striker.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent months with Real Madrid reportedly also showing an interest in the striker. Robert Lewandowski has developed into one of the best goal-scorers of his generation since joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014.

Lewandowski has scored an incredible 323 goals in 353 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions. He has helped the club win seven Bundesligas, three DFB Pokals, and one Champions League title.

The 33-year-old has also won the Bundesliga's top goalscorer award thrice and the Bundesliga's Player for the Season award twice. He was awarded the Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year award this year for his incredible performances for Bayern Munich.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial “As a little kid I followed Serie A because there were great clubs like Inter, Milan, Juventus, Roma.



I had an Inter kit but I wasn’t a fan of any particular club”



🗣 Lewandowski via Di Marzio “As a little kid I followed Serie A because there were great clubs like Inter, Milan, Juventus, Roma. I had an Inter kit but I wasn’t a fan of any particular club”🗣 Lewandowski via Di Marzio https://t.co/ZDj2mMmcmI

Juventus have endured a difficult first half of the season under the management of Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri are currently languishing in seventh place in the Serie A table as they have managed to win just eight of their seventeen league games this season.

The Italian giants have lacked quality in attack this season. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and Italian youngster Moise Kean have combined for just six goals in the league this season. Massimiliano Allegri's side are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Bayern Munich will reportedly command a fee of less than €60 million for the Poland international.

Juventus likely to face stiff competition for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski

VfB Stuttgart v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Juventus failed to sign an adequate replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after parting ways with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner last summer. The Italian giants have sorely missed the Portuguese international's goals this season and are therefore likely to prioritize the signing of a striker next summer.

The Bianconeri are, however, likely to face stiff competition for the signature of Robert Lewandowski. According to AS, Real Madrid are keen to sign Robert Lewandowski next summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨🚨 Robert Lewandowski has asked his agent Pini Zahavi to take him to Real Madrid.



(Source: AS) 🚨🚨 Robert Lewandowski has asked his agent Pini Zahavi to take him to Real Madrid.(Source: AS) https://t.co/mkV9Vw2jSM

Also Read Article Continues below

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but could try to sign Lewandowski if their move for Haaland fails to materialize. Manchester City are also said to be in the market for a new striker and have been linked with a move for Robert Lewandowski.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar