Juventus unwilling to go after Manchester United's Paul Pogba - Reports

Juventus are reportedly set to drop out of the race to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal.

According to Calciomercato as per le10sport, Juventus are unwilling to pursue Pogba due to his potential salary demands.

The 28-year-old is believed to be earning a fee in the region of £290,000-per-week, which makes him one of the highest earners at Manchester United. Juventus could, however, struggle to match the midfielder's current wage deal.

Paul Pogba rose to prominence during his time with Juventus between 2012 and 2016. He scored 34 goals in 178 appearances for the Serie A club in all competitions and helped the Bianconeri win four consecutive Scudettos and two Coppa IItalias.

Pogba developed into one of the best midfielders in the world during his time with Juventus.

He joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. Pogba was expected to be the player who would lead the Red Devils to a Premier League title, and the player around whom the club could build a squad.

Pogba has helped United win a Europa League title and an EFL Cup. He has scored 39 goals in 217 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, but has arguably failed to live up to expectations during his five-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

Despite showing glimpses of his ability during his time at Old Trafford, Pogba has been heavily criticized for his inconsistency and lack of desire. The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from United last summer, but opted to stay at Old Trafford.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has provided eight assists and scored one goal in 18 appearances for the Red Devils this season. The Frenchman has, however, thus far rejected the chance to extend his contract with the club and reportedly has his heart set on a move away from Manchester United.

Juventus have reportedly prioritized signing a top-quality midfielder this summer. The club could, however, struggle to afford Pogba's salary and are therefore likely to drop their interest in the Frenchman.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Paul Pogba intends to make a return to Juventus this summer, when his contract at Manchester United ends.



He will have to agree to reduce his salary demands though.



(Source: Il Bianconero) Paul Pogba intends to make a return to Juventus this summer, when his contract at Manchester United ends.He will have to agree to reduce his salary demands though.(Source: Il Bianconero) 🚨 Paul Pogba intends to make a return to Juventus this summer, when his contract at Manchester United ends. He will have to agree to reduce his salary demands though.(Source: Il Bianconero) https://t.co/ew6Ucq4ZuH

PSG set to lead the race for Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Along with Juventus, French giants PSG were also believed to be interested in signing Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The Ligue 1 club are one of the few teams in the world that would be able to afford the 28-year-old's wages.

Furthermore, PSG are believed to be keen to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Marco Verratti and Idriss Gueye at the center of the park next season. Paul Pogba's composure, creativity, and eye for goal make him the ideal transfer target for PSG.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG are in talks to sign Paul Pogba, when his Manchester United contract ends this summer.



(Source: ESPN) PSG are in talks to sign Paul Pogba, when his Manchester United contract ends this summer.(Source: ESPN) 🚨 PSG are in talks to sign Paul Pogba, when his Manchester United contract ends this summer. (Source: ESPN)

The possibility of playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes could prove to be an enticing one for the Manchester United star.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar