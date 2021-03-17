Juventus will discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the end of the season - Reports

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will sit down with Cristiano Ronaldo to discuss a potential contract extension at the end of the season.

The Portuguese ace’s contract with the Bianconeri expires in the next 12 months, and his future reportedly hangs in the balance amid growing interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is more likely to return to Manchester United than Real Madrid, according to Tuttosport 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6UBVLcjhAh — Goal (@goal) March 16, 2021

Following their UEFA Champions League exit to Porto last week, Juventus reportedly set their asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to release his hefty €31 million-per-year salary off their books.

This was Juventus’ third straight Champions League exit since Ronaldo moved to the Allianz Stadium for €117 million in 2018.

However, amid growing speculation, Fabrizio Romano has now stated that Juventus are in no hurry to sort out Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club.

The Italian transfer expert claimed that the Juventus hierarchy, including club president Andrea Agnelli and chief football officer Fabio Paratici, will have a sit-down with Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a potential contract extension at the end of the season.

Speaking on CBS Sports’ Que Golazo Podcast, Fabrizio Romano said:

"At the end of the season, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Juventus will meet with the agent Jorge Mendes to decide about the future of the player..."

Juventus squashes Cristiano Ronaldo exit rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 23 Serie A games this season

In an interview prior to Juventus' 3-1 win over Cagliari, Paratici played down the swirling transfer speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via Football Italia):

“It makes me laugh. I never imagined Ronaldo could be put into question. I grew up in a small town and I heard people discussing Platini, Rivera, Baggio, top players inside bars.

“Ronaldo won five Ballon d’Ors, I don’t know how many Champions League. He won so many trophies and scored so many goals at Juventus. It’s a privilege to have him here, we are happy to have him here. He surely represents the future of Juventus.”

⚽️ 09': Head

⚽️ 25': Right foot

⚽️ 32': Left foot



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a perfect hat-trick in 32 minutes against Cagliari. 😤 pic.twitter.com/xKG5uNpgOH — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 14, 2021

Juventus bounced back from their disappointing Champions League exit with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo continued his superb outing in the league as he bagged a perfect hat-trick to condemn the hosts to their 17th loss of the season.

The 36-year-old has now scored 23 goals in 23 Serie A games this season and currently sits at the top of the league’s goalscoring charts.