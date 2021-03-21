Juventus will not trigger buy option in Alvaro Morata loan deal - Reports

Alvaro Morata has performed admirably for Juventus so far while on loan from Atletico Madrid, But despite his current deal having an option to buy, it appears unlikely that the Spaniard’s stay at Turin will be made permanent this summer.

According to JuveFC, the Serie A giants will pass on the opportunity to make Morata a Juventus player because they are low on funds. However, keeping in mind his stellar performances this season, the Bianconeri are expected to extend his loan deal for another season.

Alvaro Morata joined Real Madrid as a teenager and, after four years with the senior team, was sold to Juventus in July 2014. He impressed for the Old Lady, which convinced Los Blancos to use a buyback clause in his contract to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2016. The Spaniard returned to the Bianconeri in the summer of 2020, via Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, and has hit the ground running in Turin.

Alvaro Morata has already scored 16 times from 33 games this season and with Juventus looking for a striker, it was expected that the Spaniard’s loan deal would be made permanent.

Atletico Madrid were hoping that his splendid form would convince the Bianconeri to buy him in the summer. That would have enabled the Spanish club, who are facing financial issues themselves, to balance their books and invest in new players. However, that looks like a farfetched dream now.

Alvaro Morata’s current deal has an option to buy for €45 million, but Juventus are so cash strapped that they are unlikely to exercise the option this summer. Instead, the Bianconeri are planning to extend his loan deal, which would cost them only €10 million. That would enable the Serie A giants to retain the talented striker for a minuscule fee and would also lower the cost of signing him permanently at the end of next season, to €35 million.

Juventus need Alvaro Morata to fire on all cylinders for the rest of the season

Juventus initially opted for Alvaro Morata after missing out on Luis Suarez, and their faith in the player has been rewarded handsomely. However, the Bianconeri are still ten points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan at the moment. If the Old Lady are to retain their league title, they will need their Spanish striker to be on fire for the rest of the season. Perhaps then Juventus could be convinced to change their stance on the player.

