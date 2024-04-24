Kai Havertz ranked 10th-highest-paid player in the Premier League as misfiring Chelsea star earns £300,000-a-week in sixth-place, full list released

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is the tenth-highest-paid player in the Premier League while Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is ranked sixth on the list, as per estimated numbers by Capology. The pair are the only players from their respective clubs to make the list.

Havertz earns a reported salary of £280,000 per week, with a yearly salary of £14,560,000, while Sterling earns a reported figure of £300,000 per week with a gross salary of £16.9 million approximately.

The complete list (via SPORTbible) includes Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Mohammed Salah in the first, second and third positions, respectively. Manchester City players dominated the list, with Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva making it to the eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

The list included two other Manchester United players other than Casemiro, namely Marcos Rashford (7th) and Raphael Varane (5th). Salah was the only Liverpool player on the list.

Former Chelsea star Kai Havertz joined Arsenal on a five-year deal last summer

German attacker Kai Havertz joined the Gunners from Chelsea for a reported fee of £65 million last summer. The club signed him on a five-year deal, running till 2028. He had a contract with the Blues until 2025 but turned out an extension.

In his last season at Chelsea, Kai Havertz was earning a reported yearly salary of £13 million (via Capology). At Arsenal, he got an approximate raise of £1.56 million. The German star has scored 10 goals across competitions for the Gunners in the current season.

In Arsenal's latest clash with Chelsea (April 23) in the Premier League, Havertz scored two goals against his former club as the Gunners secured a 5-0 victory over their London rivals.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Kai Havertz scored 19 goals and provided seven assists over 91 appearances in the Premier League. In the UEFA Champions League, he scored 6 goals over 31 appearances.

Havertz notably scored the winning goal against Manchester City in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, leading his club to a 1-0 victory. He currently remains a key player in Mikel Arteta's side, with Arsenal now title contenders alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.