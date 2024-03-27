Kai Havertz sends message to Arsenal fans ahead of Manchester City clash

Kai Havertz enjoyed a fruitful international break with Germany, scoring against France as they secured a 2-0 win and featuring for 73 minutes in their 2-1 victory over the Netherlands (2-1). The 24-year-old forward has now shifted his attention to the final leg of the club season with Arsenal.

The Gunners return to action in the English Premier League with a clash against Manchester City on Sunday, March 31. Havertz posted a message for Arsenal supporters on Instagram ahead of the all-important clash.

"Good W to end the internationals! Onto a big week now with Arsenal," Havertz said (via TBR Football).

This is a crucial game for both teams, who are frontrunners to claim the English Premier League. Arsenal are on top of the standings with 64 points, tied with Liverpool, while Manchester City are one point behind the Gunners and the Reds.

Aside from the Premier League title race, Arsenal will play Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in April.

Kai Havertz receives high praise from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in debut season with the Gunners

Havertz has exceeded expectations in his debut season with Arsenal and has helped the team emerge as title contenders in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The German forward received high praise from manager Mikel Arteta after scoring the winner against Brentford on March 9. His goal kept Arsenal on top of the Premier League standings heading into the clash with the Cityzens.

"I am so happy. If somebody told me after the first two or three months that the whole stadium would be singing his song with that passion, with that feeling with that chemistry, I would have found it hard to believe. That’s what happens to good people. He's an exceptional player," Arteta said (via Football London).

Kai Havertz made 39 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season, registering nine goals and three assists. His versatility has also been useful for Arteta as he has been deployed in midfield and as a striker.