Kevin Campbell: Tributes flow in as former Arsenal and Everton striker passes away aged 54

Tributes have flown in on social media following the death of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell at the age of 54 on Saturday (June 15). The tragic news about the Englishman comes after he was admitted to the hospital in May 2024, due to illness.

Campbell announced his retirement as a player in May 2007 and stayed involved in the game as a sports television pundit and co-commentator. In his final season prior to hanging up his boot, the striker played for Cardiff City.

After the news of Campbell's death was announced, tributes poured in from clubs, personalities, and fans across social media.

The official handle of the Premier League on X wrote:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal, Nott'm Forest, Everton and West Brom striker Our thoughts and condolences are with Kevin's family, friends and those associated with the clubs he played for."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Campbell's former Gunners teammate David Seamen wrote on X:

"Devestating news that Kevin Campbell has been taken way too early. Such great memories of playing with Rambo during our time together @Arsenal - sending all my love to his family and friends 💔."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

"We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness. Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin ❤️," wrote Arsenal on X.

Campbell's former Gunners teammate, Paul Merson wrote:

"RIP! Devastating news… top bloke, great player, absolute gentlemen. Thoughts are with his family ❤️"

"Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54. Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev. 💙," posted Everton.

Paying tribute to his fellow Englishman, Wayne Rooney wrote on Instagram:

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news about Kev. Thinking of all his family and friends. Kev was a great team mate but more importantly a brilliant person who helped me a lot in my earlier years. 💙"

"Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this impossibly sad time," posted Tottenham Hotspur.

The England national team wrote on X:

"We are devastated to learn that Kevin Campbell has passed away aged 54. Kevin won four caps for our under-21s and represented our B team in the early 1990s. Our thoughts are with Kevin's family, friends and loved ones."

Another of Campbell's former clubs, Nottingham Forest expressed their condolences and wrote:

"Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Campbell. Kevin spent three seasons at #NFFC and was part of the side which earned promotion from the First Division as champions in 1998. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time."

Kevin Campbell's run at Arsenal and Everton

Kevin Campbell started his senior career at his boyhood club Arsenal in 1988 and continued with the north London outfit till 1995. During his tenure at the Gunners, the striker has been on loan to Leyton Orient and Leicester City.

Overall, Campbell netted a total of 55 goals and provided 20 assists in 210 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal.

In 1998, the Englishman played for Turkish club Trabzonspor where he was on loan to Everton. Following this, Campbell signed for the Toffees and continued there till 2005.

During his tenure at Everton, Campbell became the club's first-ever black captain, while scoring 50 goals and providing eight assists in 160 matches.