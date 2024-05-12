Khabib Nurmagomedov hails Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti with message on Instagram

Former professional mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov recently praised Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager led Los Blancos to the final of the UEFA Champions League after a 4-3 aggregate win against Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

Taking to Instagram, Nurmagomedov shared a clip of Ancelotti from the semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8 and wrote:

"Best 👋"

Carlo Ancelotti has served as Real Madrid's head coach for two tenures. His first stint with Los Blancos was from 2013 to 2015, during which he won the 2013–14 Copa del Rey, the 2013–14 UEFA Champions League, the 2014 UEFA Super Cup and the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup.

Ancelotti returned to the Bernabeu in 2021 after signing a three-year contract. In that time, he has led the club to the 2021–22 and 2023–24 La Liga, the 2022–23 Copa del Rey, the 2021–22 and 2023–24 Supercopa de Espana, the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League, the 2022 UEFA Super Cup and the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 64-year-old has also won the UEFA Champions League twice as manager of AC Milan (2003, 2007). He will be looking to win his fifth Champions League title when Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Carlo Ancelotti makes bold claim about Real Madrid forward after UCL win against Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti believes that Vinicius Jr. is getting closer to winning the Ballon d'Or following the Brazilian's stellar performance in the semi-finals of the Champions League against Bayern.

Ancelotti praised the 23-year-old's performance and said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I think Viní Jr is close to WINNING the Ballon d'Or."

Although Vinicius did not have a goal contribution in the second leg of the semi-final, he put in a Man of the Match performance with his accurate passes, stunning speed, and expert ball control.

Following the victory, the Brazilian thanked the club's president, Florentino Perez, and said:

"President Florentino Perez, thanks for bringing me to the biggest club in the world."

Vinicius has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games across competitions this season.