“Killing me”, “We go suffer again” – Chelsea fans fear the worst as Blues star is named in line-up to face Man City

Chelsea fans are nervous following Graham Potter's decision to start Cesar Azpilicueta against Manchester City.

The Blues host Pep Guardiola's side at Stamford Bridge tonight (January 5) in dire need of a positive result.

Potter's men sit in 10th position in the league table, and their top four hopes are fading away.

Chelsea are up against a Manchester City side that are coming off the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton.

Potter has chosen Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, with Azpilcueta in defense alongside Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, and Marc Cucurella.

Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic are in midfield, with Hakim Ziyech given an attacking role after Mason Mount was ruled out of the clash with City due to an injury in training.

The Morroccan joins Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, and Christian Pulisic in attack.

However, it is the inclusion of Azpilicueta that has Blues fans fearing the worst against a City side that possesses the in-form Erling Haaland.

The Norweigan has bagged 27 goals in 21 games in all competitions and will be the Cityzens' danger man tonight at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta has made 19 appearances across competitions, helping the side keep six clean sheets.

He has started 11 appearances in the starting lineup and has been handed a more withdrawn role under Potter this season.

This is despite the veteran Spaniard signing a new two-year deal at the start of the campaign and rejecting a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter who are nervous following Azpilicueta being selected in Potter's starting XI:

Benfica warn midfielder Enzo Fernandez against a move to Chelsea

Fernandez is on Chelsea's radar.

Chelsea have been eager to sign Fernandez from Benfica, and the lack of options in midfield against City tonight explains why.

The Argentine flourished at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, making seven appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

He was named the Best Young Player of the tournament and continued the fine form he managed at the start of his career at Benfica.

Fernandez has featured 25 times for Roger Schmidt's side, scoring three goals and contributing five assists.

Chelsea have offered €85 million for Fernandez, which is below the release clause of €120 million in the player's contract, per Fabrizio Romano.

Benfica have been annoyed by the pursuit of the Argentine from the Blues, claiming disrespect on the part of the Premier League club.

The club's president Rui Costa has warned Fernandez against a move to Stamford Bridge, urging him to wait for a more prestigious club.

