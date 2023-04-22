"Kylian is a great competitor" - PSG manager heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe after brace against Angers

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galiter has waxed lyrical about Kylian Mbappe after the forward bagged a brace in the Parisians' 2-1 Ligue 1 win against Angers SCO on Friday (April 21). Les Parisiens are now nine points clear at the top with six games to go.

Mbappe put PSG in front nine minutes into the game, with Juan Bernat providing the assist. The Frenchman doubled the lead 17 minutes later, getting on the end of a sublime through ball from Lionel Messi and going around the goalkeeper.

Angers, who posted as many shots on targets as the Parisians (4), halved the deficit through Sada Thioub in the 87th minute. However, the visitors held on as Angers remain rock-bottom in the standings.

Galtier heaped praise on Mbappe for his hunger to score goals and break records. The PSG manager also hailed the France captain as a fierce competitor and said that the forward is upset when he doesn't score.

"Kylian is a great competitor," Galtier told a press conference (via Canal Supporters). "He (Kylian Mbappe) scores so the team can win. He has this obsession to break records, to always be the first. There is this championship title but also that of the top scorer in Ligue 1. He's made like that. He is a competitor. He was born for it, and when he doesn't score, he feels it."

Les Parisiens are on course to defend their title, as they're atop Ligue 1 with 75 points from 32 games. Second-placed Olympique Marseille have a game in hand, but face an uphill task to leapfrog Galtier's side.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe tops Ligue 1 goalscoring charts

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has bagged 22 goals in 28 Ligue 1 games this season.

He's on course to win the Golden Boot this term, with second-placed Jonathan David two goals behind. The former AS Monaco forward has also scored 12 times for Les Parisiens in other competitions this season and has nine assists.

The Parc des Princes outfit, meanwhile, is waiting for Kylian Mbappe to clarify his stance regarding his future. The club want the 24-year-old to inform them of his plans by May, according to reports. The player has a contract with the Ligue 1 giants till 2024, but he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

