"Kylian Mbappe has already signed for Real Madrid" - Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart makes bold claim on PSG superstar

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart claimed that PSG’s Kylian Mbappe had already signed for Real Madrid during a recent interview.

The French striker Mbappe has been in outstanding form for PSG this season, scoring 19 goals and registering 13 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. The 23-year old striker wanted to leave PSG in the summer but was not allowed to do so. His current deal is set to expire in the coming summer although the French club are still hopeful of convincing him to stay.

Kylian Mbappe has been PSG’s primary scorer despite the arrival of Lionel Messi, with the Brazilian Neymar undergoing a lengthy injury layoff. However, Joan Gaspart believes that Florentino Perez already has an agreement in place with Kylian Mbappe:

I'm going to give you the exclusive. Kylian has already signed for Real Madrid, I'm sure. I know Florentino and I'm sure."

The former club president and Spanish businessman Gaspart, now 77, also claimed that it was nonsensical for Barcelona to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele but not start him regularly.

Kylian Mbappe looks poised to join Real Madrid in the summer

Kylian Mbappe had earlier claimed he was not disappointed on having to stay at PSG for another season. The French striker has been thoroughly professional and has 19 goal involvements in 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He is the major reason behind PSG being the runaway leader in the league and will be hopeful of landing his first Champions League title as well.

However, Kylian Mbappe reportedly considers it his dream to play for Real Madrid and will be joining at an ideal time. Madrid have in Vinicius Junior an upcoming star and in Karim Benzema an aging one who Mbappe should eventually be able to replace.

A potential move for Kylian Mbappe will also allow Real Madrid to make the upcoming transition easier, with multiple aging stars set to require replacements in the coming time. Mbappe will know that he can easily become the main man at Real Madrid, something that is not true, at least theoretically at PSG. As things stand, Kylian Mbappe looks very likely to sign for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

