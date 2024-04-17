Kylian Mbappe answers whether Champions League win over Barcelona will change his decision on PSG future

After PSG's 6-4 aggregate win over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, Kylian Mbappe responded to questions about his future at Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, the 25-year-old star said PSG's recent win will not change his decision to leave the club.

“Can today’s win change my decision? No, no," Mbappe said.

The Frenchman has reportedly informed the French club about his decision to leave at the end of the season. He will be a free agent this summer and is reportedly set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

After losing the first leg 2-3 on April 10, PSG defeated Barcelona 4-1 in the second leg on Tuesday (April 16). Mbappe scored two goals in the second outing.

Kylian Mbappe scores twice to make it 4-1 against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappe scored a decisive penalty (61') and another goal (89') in the second leg opposite Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals to complete the comeback after a 3-2 loss in the first leg. This came after Ousmane Dembele's 40th-minute goal.

The penalty was awarded after Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo stepped on Dembele's left foot at the edge of the penalty box. Mbappe converted the crucial penalty and extended PSG's lead over the Catalan club to 5-4 on aggregate.

The French forward scored his second goal of the night in the 89th minute, making the aggregate 6-4. During the last few minutes of the game, Barcelona were left with no choice but to go all out in the attack, thus leaving acres of space for the PSG forwards to exploit.

In a last-minute counterattack, Kylian Mbappe scored the final goal after Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen had saved two previous shots on target. Mbappe's performance came after he was criticized for a poor show in the first leg.

In the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Parc Des Princes, Mbappe had no goals, assists, or shots on target. He lost possession 13 times during the game. In contrast, he scored two goals in Tuesday night's second leg.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to officially confirm his next destination.

