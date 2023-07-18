Kylian Mbappe loses top spot in most valuable players in the world list

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and French forward Kylian Mbappe has lost his spot as the most-valuable football player in the world, according to the latest report by Football Benchmark.

Mbappe, 24, before now, has topped the list of previous editions released by the renowned football business portal. His position has now been occupied by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Both players are widely regarded as the two main dominant forces in Europe football, judging by their accomplishments in recent seasons.

Norwegian striker Haaland, is now valued at an estimated €194.2 million, making him the world's most-valuable player according to the recent publication by Football Benchmark.

Haaland played a crucial role in helping club side Manchester City win a historic treble during the just concluded 2022-23 football season. He also bagged an astonishing total of of 52 goals across all competitions for the Citizens.

Mbappe, on the other hand, is now placed second on the list, despite reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with France and helping PSG win last seasons Ligue 1 title. He currently has an estimated value of €181.6 million.

The 24-year-old French forward is also the oldest player to make the top 10 list of most-valuable players in world football according to the business portal.

It will be interesting to see if Mbappe, will be able to reclaim his spot from Haaland, in the next edition from Football Benchmark. He ended the 2022-23 football campaign with 43 goals across all competitions for PSG.

Players who made the list of top 10 most valuable football players alongside Kylian Mbappe

APTOPIX France Greece Euro 2024 Soccer

With Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe occupying the first and second spot respectively, a couple of familiar names did also secure a spot in the top 10.

In third position was Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who is currently valued at an estimated €157.5 million. He is closely followed by new Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham (€152.3 million) and Jamal Musiala (€149.3 million).

Other names outside the top five include, Barcelona youngster Gavi in sixth (€140.2 million), Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in seventh (€136.4 million).

Also, Phil Foden of Manchester City is seated in eight position with an estimated value of (€131.4 million). 2021 Golden Boy winner, Pedri is seated in ninth spot with a value of (€129.4 million).

Last, but not the least, is Napoli and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who completes the top 10 list of most-valuable football stars in the world. He has an estimated value of (€118.5 million) and is the only African player to make the list.