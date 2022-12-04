Kylian Mbappe met Barcelona star to convince him to join PSG last summer - Reports 

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe tried to convince Robert Lewandowski to join the Parisians last summer.

Mbaappe extended his contract with the French club during the summer transfer window. While he was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, the Frenchman decided to stay put at PSG.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, ended his trophy-laden association with Bayern Munich by joining Barcelona last summer.

Although Mbappe tried to convince the former Borussia Dortmund striker to join him at PSG, the Polish star was only keen on a move to Barca.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Last summer Mbappe met Lewandowski at a certain ceremony and asked him to come to Paris, but Robert was clear and he only wanted Barcelona. [#fcblive | Last summer Mbappe met Lewandowski at a certain ceremony and asked him to come to Paris, but Robert was clear and he only wanted Barcelona. [ @le_Parisien_PSG 🚨| Last summer Mbappe met Lewandowski at a certain ceremony and asked him to come to Paris, but Robert was clear and he only wanted Barcelona. [@le_Parisien_PSG] #fcblive https://t.co/eRD1KOAEAP

Lewandowski is a target man who can attract defenders to create space for his attacking partners. That attribute is something Mbappe admires as it would have opened up space for him to use his explosive pace to devastating effect.

Both Mbappe and Lewandowski have been in fine form this season. While the France international has registered 19 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions, Lewandowski has scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 19 matches.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is set to face PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Barcelona ace Lewandowski will come up against PSG superstar Mbappe in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. While France won Group D, Poland managed second place in Group C.

Both sides will head into the knockout fixture on the back of losses. While Argentina beat Poland by a 2-0 margin, France were handed a shock 1-0 defeat by Tunisia.

With qualification to the Round of 16 already secured, France boss Didier Deschamps decided to rest a few key players against Tunisia.

Deschamps defended his decision despite the loss as he told the media (via Mid Day):

“They will learn from this, “Tunisia were right up for it while we were timid, late into the challenges and made too many errors, even if we did do better at the end when some more experienced players came on...This result means we haven’t met all our objectives but the most important one was to be in the last 16."

France will lock horns with Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday, December 4.

Get Netherlands vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes