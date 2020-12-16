Kylian Mbappe requests PSG to beat Juventus in race for Houssem Aouar - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly requested the club to beat Juventus to the signing of French midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Aouar has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon in recent months, and his French compatriot Mbappe is eager to have him by his side at the French capital.

Houssem Aouar rose to prominence last season as he led Lyon to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, beating the likes of Juventus and Manchester City. The French side eventually lost in the semi-finals to would-be champions Bayern Munich but impressed one and all with their performances.

Aouar was one of their standout players, and his performances caught the attention of many top European clubs. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Juventus over the summer, but both clubs were unable to match his €60-million price tag.

Paris Saint-Germain to join Juventus in the pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar on the request of Kylian Mbappe

Juventus will face heavy competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Houssem Aouar

Aouar has once again emerged as a target for Juventus as the January transfer window approaches but the Bianconeri will face heavy competition from French champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

This is because Kylian Mbappe has specifically asked Paris Saint-Germain to sign Aouar if they want him to extend his stay with them, according to reports from France via Calciomercato.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and has been heavily linked with an exit from Paris Saint-Germain in recent years. The Frenchman has been tipped to join Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain are, however, desperate to keep a hold of their star player and will do everything required to ensure that he extends his stay with the club. They are, therefore, likely to agree to his request and rival Juventus for the signing of Aouar.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is rebuilding his current Juventus team and is looking to dispose of some of the older players such as Sami Khedira. The Italian will be keen to replace Khedira with a promising young midfielder like Aouar, who will also be a fantastic investment for the future.

Aouar came through the ranks at Lyon and may be opposed to signing for their arch-rivals, Paris Saint-Germain.