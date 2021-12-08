Kylian Mbappe reveals why he let Lionel Messi take penalty in PSG’s 4-1 UEFA Champions League triumph

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe has revealed why he let Lionel Messi take the penalty during their 4-1 Champions League victory over Club Brugge.

The Paris giants were already assured of a 2nd place finish behind Manchester City, who finished on top despite their surprise loss to RB Leipzig.

Kylian Mbappe scored two quickfire goals in the 2nd and the 7th minute to set the ball rolling for PSG. In the 75th minute, they were awarded a penalty after Lionel Messi was tripped inside the box. Despite the French striker being on a hat-trick, he let Lionel Messi add to his 38th minute strike from outside the box.

After the match, Kylian Mbappe revealed that he did so to help Lionel Messi’s confidence:

“We are going to need Lionel Messi. We are going to need him during the season and I’m sure he will help us when the important moments arrive. He needs to arrive with confidence for those matches, he’ll give it to us too. It’s good for him that he finished with two goals, but it’s also good for us for the future," Mbappe said.

PSG's attacking trio has not been fully up to speed so far

PSG have had a few stutters so far this season. They lost against Manchester City at the Etihad and have not looked as solid and expansive as the owners and fans expect. The trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have come under scrutiny for their work rate.

Meanwhile, head coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke about his struggles with starting the three attackers in the same lineup, as well as the expectations that surround the job at Paris.

With the wealth of options in attack and defense that PSG have, they are one of the biggest contenders for the Champions League.

Lionel Messi’ Ligue 1 form has been an issue but he has scored 5 goals in 6 Champions League appearances this season. Mbappe has been in prolific form, but the biggest issue that Pochettino needs to solve this season is with respect to the integration of the three in the same lineup, whilst maintaining a solid defensive system.

That may take time, especially with Neymar now unavailable for two months. PSG are only expected to improve as the season progresses, but whether they can win the elusive Champions League title remains to be seen.

