Kylian Mbappe’s votes for 2023 FIFA The Best Men’s Player award come to light as he loses battle with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's votes for the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player has been revealed.

As per @AlbicelesteTalk on X, here is how the French forward voted:

Lionel Messi Erling Haaland Kevin De Bruyne

Here is the post for the same:

Messi finished as the winner of the award with 48 scoring points. Haaland ranked second with 48 scoring points as well but lost it on account of receiving less votes from national team captains. Mbappe finished with 35 scoring points.

Messi's 2022-23 season saw him register 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games for Paris Saint-Germain. He also scored seven goals and set up three more in seven games for Argentina in their triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Messi ended the tournament as the winner of the Golden Ball award.

Haaland registered 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games for Manchester City across competitions. He helped the Cityzens win the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup in his debut campaign for Pep Guardiola's side.

Mbappe registered 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games for PSG in the 2022-23 season. He helped France reach the final of the FIFA World Cup, where they lost to Argentina on penalties. Mbappe hit eight goals and made two assists in seven games for France in the quadrennial tournament.

Kylian Mbappe told to announce PSG departure as soon as possible

Former French World Cup winner Christophe Duggary believes Mbappe will leave PSG and join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer. He urged the 2018 World Cup winner to announce his decision soon.

He told RMC Sport (via GOAL):

"To say as soon as possible that he will not stay at PSG, I would find that elegant. I find that it would be a form of elegance and a form of maturity. Honestly, I think he knows that he will not stay at PSG."

Mbappe has netted 26 goals and made four assists in 25 games for PSG this season.