La Liga giants interested in signing Gini Wijnaldum and PSG forward: Reports

Atletico Madrid could reportedly lend a hand to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with a clearout at the Parc des Princes this summer. The French giants are looking to get rid of a few players and the La Liga side are said to be interested in a couple of those lined-up for an exit.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Mauro Icardi have both been deemed surplus to requirements at PSG for next season. Fichajes reported that Atletico are interested in the services of both these players.

Christophe Galtier does not consider them a part of his plans and has given a nod to offload the two. As a result, the Parisians are flexible in negotiating a deal for Wijnaldum and Icardi and will not play hardball.

Los Rojiblancos themselves are not best placed financially and aren't attracted towards big money deals this summer. Signing the two PSG outcasts will be more or less feasible for them.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG will not take the following players on their pre-season tour to Japan:



Mauro Icardi

Layvin Kurzawa

Julian Draxler

Ander Herrera

Georginio Wijnaldum

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe

Rafinha

Sergio Rico

Idrissa Gueye

Abdou Diallo



After an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, Atletico manager Diego Simeone is determined to push for silverware next season. He considers the signing of the midfielder and striker an important addition. He has given the green light to the club to actively pursue the signature of both Icardi and Wijnaldum.

The Dutch international joined the Ligue 1 champions from Liverpool only last season. He made 38 appearances across all competitions for the Parc des Princes outfit last season, contributing three goals and three assists.

The 29-year-old striker, on the other hand, managed just over 1300 minutes in his 30 appearances, finding the back of the net five times.

PSG could bid for Chelsea target if Presnel Kimpembe leaves this summer

Thomas Tuchel is determined to build a strong backline at Chelsea this season after a few departures. First-team defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger left the club as free agents to join Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The Blues have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

They are now reportedly interested in both Sevilla's Jules Kounde and PSG's Presnel Kimpembe.

However, should they secure in striking a deal for Kimpembe, the Parisians are prepared to target Kounde and beat Chelsea for his signature (via The Sun).

Another report in the The Sun also mentions that personal terms have been agreed between the Sevilla centre-back and the Blues. However, they have been unable to find an agreement with the Andalusian club.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



( #Chelse and PSG are in discussions for Presnel Kimpembe who is available in case a good proposal arrives. The Blues are working on both Jules Kounde and Presnal Kimpembe. @FabrizioRomano on YouTube) #Chelse and PSG are in discussions for Presnel Kimpembe who is available in case a good proposal arrives. The Blues are working on both Jules Kounde and Presnal Kimpembe.(@FabrizioRomano on YouTube)

This is where PSG could come into the mix. They have not yet spent luxuriously in the market this summer so far. By sanctioning the sale of Kimpembe, they could bring in a younger and more versatile defender in the form of Kounde.

