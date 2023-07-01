La Liga giants have joined the race to sign Chelsea star this summer - Reports

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The veteran defender has been the subject of transfer interest from Italian club side Inter Milan prior to Atletico Madrid showing interest. Azpilicuta had even agreed to personal terms with the Nerrazurri's pending his contract being terminated by Chelsea on mutual consent.

However, the recent interest from Atletico Madrid could bring a new twist to the transfer saga as the player's family is reportedly in support of a return to Spain.

Incidentally, Cesar Azpilicueta began his career in his native country Spain with Ousasuna before moving abroad to sign for Marseille in 2010. He then made a move to Chelsea two years later and has been at the west London club ever since.

However, it looks as though, this summer could bring an end to the player's 11-year stay at the club, with Chelsea currently undergoing a massive haul.

The Blues are very much determined to trim down on their already bloated squad ahead of next season. Players such as Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and N'Golo Kante have all been sold by the Blues already.

There is still a huge belief that more players could still make their way out before the end of the current transfer window.

It's left to be seen as to who eventually wins the battle to sign Blues captain Azpilicueta between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

The 33-year-old defender made a combined total of 32 appearances for the Blues last season across all competitions.

Chelsea confirm the sale of Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek became the latest player to be sold by Chelsea this summer, in what has been a very busy transfer window with regards to outgoings.

Loftus-Cheek secured a £17 million transfer to Serie A giants AC Milan, with the Blues expected to receive £14 million and an additional £3 million in add-ons.

The transfer was confirmed by the west London giants via their official social media handle, bringing an end to the player's 19-year stay at Stamford Bridge. A club statement thus read:

"A dedicated professional and a friendly and popular person throughout Cobham, Loftus-Cheek departs having made 155 appearances – in which 13 goals were scored – and with Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup winner's medals.

"We wish Ruben the very best as he begins this next chapter in his career."

Loftus-Cheek is now expected to team up with former Blues teammates Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud whom he both played with during their time in London.

