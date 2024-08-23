La Liga rivals working on deal to sign 23-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia could reportedly leave the club to join their Catalan rivals Girona. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at the club, finishing as La Liga's top defender for them.

As per SPORT, Girona are looking to sign Garcia on a permanent deal for a reported €15 million this summer. The centre-half has been successful at the Catalan side and reportedly impressed manager Michel. The Spaniard also previously said that he would be open to returning to the club if he is guaranteed more minutes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While reports suggested Garcia was a part of Hansi Flick's plans this season at Barcelona, he will possibly have to compete with players like Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Andreas Christensen, and Inigo Martinez to make it to the starting line-up or receive guaranteed minutes at the club.

Therefore, Garcia's move to Girona is reportedly not ruled out yet. A fee of €15 million could prove profitable for the Blaugrana as they landed on Garcia for free from Manchester City in 2021.

The Catalan giants are also looking for funds to deal with their complicated financial situation and offloading multiple big players including Ilkay Gundogan, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto, and Oriol Romeu.

Barcelona finalize deal to sell defender Mika Faye to Ligue 1 side Rennes

FC Barcelona v AS Monaco - Trofeu Joan Gamper - Source: Getty

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have reached an agreement to sell Senegalese defender Mika Faye to Ligue 1 side Rennes for a reported €12 million fee and €4 million add-ons.

As per Romano, the deal is a lucrative one for Barcelona as it includes a €35 million buy-back option for the first year and a €40 million buy-back option for the second year. A sell-on clause is also reportedly included in the deal.

Expand Tweet

The Blaugrana bought Faye from Croatian side NK Kustosija Zagreb in the summer of 2023 for a reported €1.5 million. Despite performing decently for Barca Atletic in his first season, he was not a part of Hansi Flick's plans for the senior team.

With Barca wanting to offload some players this summer to deal with their financial situation, Faye was quickly put on the transfer list. Rennes submitted a bid for the defender last week and an agreement was finalized soon. The Senegal international will travel to Rennes on Friday (August 23) to complete his medical and other procedures.

Meanwhile, Barca have not made any major signing this season except Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. The Blaugrana are reportedly looking to offload a couple of more players to free up salary space before the end of the transfer window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback